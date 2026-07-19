Hidden in the VIP: The illicit rise of khat 'Mirungi' in city bars

Dar es Salaam. While various measures continue to be implemented to curb the consumption of illicit drugs like khat, it has emerged that the substance is now being consumed openly in entertainment venues, raising concerns over rising addiction, mental health crises, and cardiovascular diseases in the community.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the chemical cathinone found in khat shares characteristics with amphetamine-type stimulants, meaning its consumption can cause severe adverse health effects on users.

An investigation by The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, has revealed that, despite the use of khat being legally prohibited, some users consume the drug at entertainment spots, claiming these environments offer them the freedom to use it without attracting too much public attention.

Some of the locations mentioned by sources familiar with this trend include Tabata, Sinza, Mabibo, Manzese, and Kinondoni, where khat consumption allegedly occurs in bars during the night.

According to sources familiar with the trade, prices depend on the quality of the khat, with a single bundle retailing for around Sh20,000, while the premium grade fetches up to Sh40,000.

One khat user, whose identity is being protected, said he prefers using it in bars due to the entertainment environment.

"The music, the bar setting, and using khat make me feel different. Unlike cigarettes, khat does not have a strong smell, so it is not easy for people to notice that someone is using it," he said.

Another user said he prefers chewing it in bars because he feels safer in crowded places compared to other locations.

"When I am at a bar, I feel there is more security because there are many people and everyone minds their own business," he said.

However, he admitted that many youths start using khat out of curiosity but later find themselves unable to quit.

Anti-drug authority admits problem is immense

Speaking to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) commissioner general, Mr Aretas Lyimo, admitted that khat consumption has spiked rapidly in the country, as the drug replaces heroin, cocaine, and skunk, which have become scarce due to anti-narcotics crackdowns.

He said investigations conducted in Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Dodoma, and Manyara regions revealed that khat consumption has become widespread, with many users being those who previously used other illicit drugs.

He said this increase is driven by large-scale production of the crop in Kenya, where cultivation and consumption are legal, making it easy to smuggle into the country through unofficial routes.

According to the commissioner general, investigations revealed the existence of back-street bars in various areas where khat is consumed covertly, while some major bars have special VIP rooms used by exclusive clients.

He named some of the areas found to have high consumption as Magomeni, Kinondoni, Sinza, and Ubungo in Dar es Salaam, while the Arusha region was mentioned as among the locations with a high number of such spots.

"There are many bars with VIP rooms where specific individuals enter, sometimes manned by guards who block unauthorised people. Even some government officials have been identified among those consuming khat in these places," he said.

Mr Lyimo said the DCEA has intensified operations along the borders after discovering that traffickers have devised new methods to smuggle khat from Kenya.

He said apart from using motorcycles to navigate unofficial routes along the border, some transporters now use cargo boats from Kenya, stopping them mid-sea before the cargo is picked up by smaller vessels at night to enter the country.

"The Tanzania-Kenya border is very long, and they enter through various entry points. But we have also discovered a new tactic where boats anchor mid-sea, and people go to collect khat in small batches at night," he said.

Additionally, he said investigations exposed another method used to transport khat via passenger buses by concealing it in boxes packed with ice, claiming it to be fish cargo.

"They now take large boxes, pack plenty of ice, and hide khat inside, claiming to transport fish. We have intercepted buses carrying this type of cargo. We have arrested many using this tactic, and their cases are ongoing," he said.

He said the DCEA has arrested numerous individuals and impounded motorcycles used to transport khat, adding that comprehensive details of the operations will be released once legal procedures are concluded.

What are the effects of khat?

Health experts say the plant, chewed by some individuals to boost alertness and reduce fatigue, can have severe impacts on mental health, the heart, and the body's general system.

They say that although some users view khat as a stimulant to work longer hours or enhance concentration, regular use can lead to psychological dependence and increase the risk of non-communicable diseases and mental health issues.

Psychiatrist, Dr Emmanuel Nkya, said chemicals in khat, particularly cathinone and cathine, stimulate the nervous system to deliver a brief feeling of alertness, but later leave behind effects that can be severe.

"A user may feel energetic, alert, and awake for a while. However, long-term use can be associated with anxiety, insomnia, depression, and sometimes severe mental health issues like psychosis," he said.

He said some users begin to hallucinate or hear things that do not exist, while others lose the capacity to make proper decisions due to prolonged use.

For her part, cardiologist Dr Raphaela Lupogo said khat increases the heart rate and blood pressure, a condition that can be dangerous for people with heart diseases or those at risk of developing them.

"We see some hypertension patients whose condition becomes difficult to manage due to the use of various stimulants, including khat. Long-term use can increase the risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke," she said.

Apart from the heart, experts say khat affects the digestive system by reducing appetite, causing constipation, and sometimes stomach pain.

Nutritionist Dr Salumu Mwinyi said khat contains natural chemicals like cathinone and cathine, which stimulate the nervous system and make the user feel energetic and alert for a short period.

"As a person continues to use it, the body and brain adapt to these chemicals, making it difficult to quit easily," he said.

He said prolonged use can reduce appetite and cause malnutrition, weight loss, and general physical deterioration.

Besides that, he said khat can elevate heart rate and blood pressure, thereby increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and stroke, especially for people with other health risk factors.

"It can also affect the digestive system and cause issues like constipation due to the presence of tannins in the leaves," he said.

Regarding reproductive health, Dr Mwinyi said various studies indicate long-term use can reduce sperm quality.

For pregnant women, he said that khat consumption can increase the risk of low birth weight and other pregnancy challenges.

Psychologist Ms Modesta Kimonga said alongside health risks, khat consumption can ruin family relationships and workplace productivity due to the dependency that develops among some users.