How blunt delivery of tragic news can kill

Dar es Salaam. It is not uncommon to witness or hear of individuals who, upon receiving sudden news of a funeral, accident, relationship breakup, academic failure, or a life-threatening medical diagnosis, collapse from shock or exhibit intense hysteria, panic, stress, and profound confusion.

Such distressing news, experts warn, when delivered abruptly without adequately preparing the recipient, can induce severe psychological shock and trigger acute medical complications that necessitate immediate clinical intervention and can occasionally result in death.

Mental health clinicians and communication experts argue that the psychological pain experienced by a recipient is often not solely dictated by the gravity of the news itself, but also by the manner in which it is conveyed.

According to these specialists, empathetic communication that prepares the recipient can significantly mitigate emotional trauma, whereas carelessly delivered information exacerbates psychological stress, anxiety, and related health conditions, particularly among individuals with a history of cardiovascular disease or hypertension.

Despite these evident risks, in contemporary society, where digital information spreads instantly via smartphones and social media platforms, it is no longer unusual for individuals to discover the demise of a relative or close friend through raw photographs, videos, or text messages shared online before they are formally contacted or emotionally prepared.

Experts contend that this modern behaviour lacks basic humanity and empathetic communication, creating a toxic trend that intensifies the recipient's grief and potentially triggers fatal medical emergencies.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) maintains that compassionate communication forms an indispensable component of quality healthcare delivery and psychosocial support, particularly when communicating life-altering news to individuals.

What happens in the body

According to medical experts, receiving distressing news triggers an immediate fight-or-flight response within the human body, causing adrenaline levels to spike rapidly, which accelerates the heart rate and disrupts the nervous system.

"An individual can experience profound shock, lose consciousness, collapse entirely, or suffer acute cardiovascular complications. Others experience sudden hypertensive crises or even involuntary urination due to intense shock," explained Dr Fabian Maricha.

He advised that instead of informing someone bluntly that their relative has passed away, it is essential to initiate a calm, progressive conversation that prepares them psychologically before disclosing the stark reality.

Furthermore, he emphasised that the individual breaking the news must ensure the recipient is situated in a physically safe environment, rather than while driving or operating machinery that could jeopardise their safety.

Beyond these immediate physical dangers, psychologists explain that when tragic news is delivered without emotional buffering or empathy, its long-term impact can be devastating, resulting in severe psychological trauma, clinical depression, and chronic anxiety.

In specific instances, individuals managing pre-existing cardiac conditions or chronic high blood pressure face heightened clinical risks due to the massive physiological shock stemming from insensitive disclosure methods.

Health framework

While ordinary citizens often rely on basic intuition, healthcare practitioners have long utilised a structured communication framework known as 'Spikes', developed in 2000 by researcher Walter Baile and his colleagues, to assist professionals in delivering difficult diagnoses to patients.

Although originally designed for clinical settings, its core communication principles can be effectively mirrored within the broader community.

The first step involves ensuring the recipient's immediate environment is calm, supportive, and entirely private.

News regarding death or critical illness should never be broken amidst a crowd, over public loudspeakers, or via text messages if a face-to-face engagement is possible.

Secondly, the communicator must carefully gauge exactly how much information the individual already possesses regarding the situation.

This enables them to construct the conversation gradually rather than administering an abrupt emotional shock.

Thirdly, the news must be delivered using simple, clear, and unambiguous language, avoiding coded terms or frightening medical jargon.

Instead of utilizing phrases that breed confusion, it is vital to articulate the truth gently and respectfully.

Fourthly, it is crucial to grant the recipient sufficient emotional space to express their immediate feelings.

Weeping, silence, disbelief, or frantic questioning represent entirely normal dimensions of processing heavy psychological news.

Finally, the communicator must remain physically close to the individual, answering subsequent questions patiently and guiding them through the immediate next steps, rather than departing abruptly after delivering the blow.

Testimonies on the impact of bad news

Almost everyone possesses a personal account of how they once received devastating news, a local youth, Mr David Deogratius, shared his distressing encounter: "I was informed about my father's sudden demise while attending college; a relative called me in broad daylight and bluntly stated that Dad had passed away. It shattered me deeply," narrated Mr Deogratius.

He added that the entirely unexpected news of the death caused him to suffer immense distress, forcing him to miss academic lectures for several days.

"I firmly believe my relative should have prepared me beforehand because it was an active class day, yet he simply phoned and dropped such heavy news; the deceased was not sick, and the death was entirely sudden," he continued.

Mr Deogratius's account from Dodoma underscores the critical importance of preparing news recipients to avert dangerous secondary outcomes like fainting, severe depression, or self-harm.

Explaining how he unexpectedly received news of his newborn child's death, a father who requested anonymity said he was telephoned by his sister-in-law, who was assisting his wife at the hospital, and told the infant was "not a blessing”, a local euphemism meaning the baby had died.

"Honestly, it crushed me because I did not anticipate such an outcome; I assumed my wife would deliver safely and the baby would be perfectly healthy. I was at my workplace, had to step outside, and completely lost all focus on my professional duties," he stated.

Similarly, Ms Elizabeth John from Dar es Salaam recounted being phoned out of nowhere after her brother died suddenly, an experience that shocked her so severely she nearly lost consciousness.

"I was standing inside a packed commuter bus (daladala) traveling from Kariakoo when I received a call from an unfamiliar number. The caller asked, 'Are you, Eliza? Your brother has just died at school,' and hung up immediately. Truly, I almost collapsed inside the vehicle," she narrated.

Conversely, there are positive examples of supportive communication, such as the experience shared by Mr Sebastian Pius, who recalled receiving critical college examination results after a lecturer strategically managed the classroom environment.