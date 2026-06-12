150 farmers trained to spark financial literacy revolution across Tanzania

Mwanza. More than 150 young farmers and women are set to benefit from a financial literacy programme aimed at enhancing their ability to make informed financial decisions, a move expected to improve productivity and strengthen livelihoods in Tanzania’s agricultural sector.

The initiative, implemented through a partnership between the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) and the World Food Programme (WFP), adopts a Training of Trainers (ToT) model under which participants are equipped with financial management skills and knowledge that they will subsequently cascade to fellow farmers within their communities.

The programme stems from an agreement signed between BoT and WFP in August 2025 to advance financial inclusion by improving public understanding and utilisation of financial services.

Speaking on June 12, 2026, during the graduation ceremony of the programme’s first phase, BoT Academy Deputy Principal for Academics and Research, Dr Ephraim Mwasanguti, said the initiative seeks to address financial knowledge gaps among smallholder farmers, particularly young people and women.

He noted that many farmers continue to engage in agricultural activities without adequate financial planning, limiting their ability to maximise returns despite investing significant resources.

“Agriculture is a business that requires investment in inputs, labour and infrastructure such as storage facilities. Without financial literacy, many farmers struggle to plan effectively and make the best use of their resources,” he said.

Dr Mwasanguti said the project is being implemented in two phases, with the first phase delivered over a two-week period through a combination of virtual and face-to-face training sessions.

A participant receives a certificate after completing a financial literacy training programme designed to equip young people and women farmers with skills to manage their finances effectively.

A total of 71 participants have graduated from the first phase out of a target of 150 trainees. Each graduate is expected to transfer the knowledge acquired to at least 1,000 farmers in their respective communities.

“If this target is achieved, more than 101,500 people stand to benefit from improved financial literacy, enabling them to make better financial decisions in their farming activities,” he said.

Participants said the training had transformed their understanding of financial management and planning.

Ms Ester John from Simiyu Region said the programme had provided practical knowledge on saving, budgeting and responsible spending.

“I intend to share this knowledge with others in my community. I believe the training will contribute to positive change in Maswa and across Simiyu Region,” she said.

Participants listen during the graduation ceremony of a financial literacy training programme aimed at strengthening financial decision-making among young people and women farmers in Mwanza.

Mr Elias Mhaji, a lead farmer from Ntuntu in Ikungi District, Singida Region, said the programme had enabled him to view agriculture as a business venture rather than a routine activity.