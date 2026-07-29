New faces in CCM secretariat as party unveils 2027 election roadmap

Dar es Salaam. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has announced changes to its secretariat, appointing new leaders to key positions as it also approved a timetable and guidelines for preparations for its internal elections and those of its affiliated organisations scheduled for 2027.

The changes were announced in Zanzibar on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 by CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) Secretary for Ideology, Propaganda and Training Kenani Kihongosi after a NEC meeting that was preceded by sessions of the party’s Secretariat and Central Committee.

Mr Kihongosi said the NEC had made changes to the party’s secretariat, including the appointment of new deputy secretaries-general and heads of departments.

The former Tabora Regional Commissioner, Mr Agrey Mwanri was appointed Deputy Secretary-General of CCM Mainland, replacing Mr John Mongela.

Mr Abdi Mahmoud Abdi was appointed Deputy Secretary-General of CCM Zanzibar. Mr Abdi previously served as Deputy Secretary-General of the CCM Youth Wing (UVCCM) in Zanzibar.

The party also appointed Tabora Regional Commissioner Paul Chacha as head of the Organisation Department, replacing Mr Issa Usigavu.

Mr Jamal Kassim was appointed to head the Economic Department, replacing Radhia Burhani, who was appointed as a district commissioner in Zanzibar.

Mr Kihongosi said other members of the secretariat would continue serving in their positions, including Secretary for Ideology, Propaganda and Training Kenani Kihongosi, Women’s Wing (UWT) Secretary Rabia Hamid and CCM Secretary-General Asha-Rose Migiro.

Apart from the leadership changes, Mr Kihongosi said the NEC had discussed preparations for CCM’s internal elections and those of its affiliated organisations, which are expected to take place in 2027.

He said the party had approved a timetable and guidelines to guide preparations for the elections.

“We want democratic, free and respectful elections, as CCM has always demonstrated its ability to manage its internal elections in an environment of peace, unity, love and solidarity,” he said.

The NEC also approved CCM’s 2026 Gender and Inclusion Policy, which seeks to ensure women, young people, people with disabilities and other groups have equal opportunities within the party and in national development, particularly in leadership positions.

“CCM says no one will be left behind, and the party has always provided opportunities to ensure that all groups participate in development, especially in leadership issues,” Mr Kihongosi said.

During the briefing, Mr Kihongosi said CCM had congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is also the party’s national chairperson, for what he described as strong and effective leadership focused on improving the lives of Tanzanians.

He said the party recognised progress in sectors including health, road infrastructure, water, education and energy, saying significant work was being carried out across the country.

CCM also congratulated Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, for what it described as development achievements in the islands.

“Zanzibar today is witnessing major development. Road infrastructure is being built at a high speed, and good work is being done here in Zanzibar,” Mr Kihongosi said.

He added that CCM was satisfied with the implementation of its 2025–2030 election manifesto by both governments, saying the party expected all commitments made to Tanzanians to be fulfilled.

Mr Kihongosi further urged Tanzanians to continue supporting CCM, saying the party and its government remained committed to development through its policies and plans.

“Major development seen today in urban and rural areas is because CCM has a manifesto that can be implemented, and you cannot talk about the development of this country without mentioning Chama Cha Mapinduzi,” he said.

He said CCM, which was formed in 1977, had continued to lead the country and attributed improvements in education, roads, markets and health services to the work of the CCM government.