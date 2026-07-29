Tanzania police ponders lifting restrictions on notices for public meetings

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Police Force has announced that it will resume receiving notices from organisers intending to hold public meetings, saying the country's security situation has improved.

In a statement issued on Wednesday from Police Headquarters in Dodoma, police spokesperson David Misime said the decision followed security operations that disrupted alleged plans by some individuals to carry out unlawful acts aimed at disturbing public order.

According to the statement, members of the public played a key role by providing information to security agencies and refusing to participate in activities that allegedly violated the law.

Police alleged that investigations uncovered plans to block roads, set schools on fire to instil fear among parents and guardians, vandalise Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) transformers and attack police officers.

The force also claimed that the alleged activities were coordinated through meetings involving children and young people, door-to-door mobilisation and gatherings organised as neighbourhood clubs.

Police said the operations led to the arrest of several suspects whose names were released on July 9. Some have since been charged in court, while investigations continue to identify and apprehend other suspects.

"We sincerely thank citizens for providing information and refusing to participate in the unlawful acts that were being planned and encouraged," the statement said.

During the security operations, police said they also received notices from political parties and Members of Parliament seeking to hold rallies and public meetings across the country.

As the authority responsible for maintaining law and order during public gatherings, police said they advised organisers to postpone the meetings because of the prevailing security situation.

However, the force said the situation had since stabilised, allowing organisers to resume submitting notices in accordance with the law.

"With the country's security situation continuing to remain stable, the Police Force will continue receiving notices of intended public meetings. Those planning such meetings should continue submitting their notices to District Police Commanders as required by law," the statement said.

Police urged organisers to comply with legal procedures governing public meetings and called on the public to continue reporting suspected criminal activities.