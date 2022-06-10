19 killed in gruesome accident in Mafinga, Iringa

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Iringa. Nineteen people have died in an early morning crash when a Costa minibus collided head-on with a lorry near Changarawe, Mafinga in Iringa.

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, June 10, Iringa Regional Police Commander, ACP Allan Bukumbi confirmed the deaths, saying more information would be released later.

"It is true that the accident happened and it is believed that more than 10 people lost their lives on the spot," he said.

The number of the injured is yet to be confirmed.

Speaking by telephone some people at the scene have said until 3am, efforts to rescue the injured and remove the bodies from the wreckage was ongoing.

Eye witnesses say while rescue efforts were ongoing another lorry hit the same mini bus.

The area where the accident took place, is where the Majinja bus crashed into a truck in 2015 killing more than 40 people.