28 killed as bus bursts into flames after collision with lorry in Morogoro

Morogoro. At least 28 people were killed on Friday after a passenger bus collided head-on with a timber-carrying Scania lorry at Mkambarani along the Morogoro–Dar es Salaam highway, with the bus bursting into flames.

The accident occurred in the early hours of October 9, 2026, as the bus was travelling from Dar es Salaam to Mbeya.

Morogoro acting Fire and Rescue Force commander Joseph Mwasabeja said the bus was completely burnt out following the collision.

Of the 28 people killed, 27 were bus passengers, while the other victim was travelling in the lorry, he said.

Mr Mwasabeja said preliminary findings indicated that the lorry driver, whose identity had not been established, was travelling from Iringa to Dar es Salaam when he attempted to overtake other vehicles without taking adequate precautions, resulting in the head-on collision.

The number of injured passengers had yet to be established, he added, explaining that some had been taken to hospital while the whereabouts of others remained unclear.