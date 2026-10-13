42,196 Tanzanians die from antimicrobial resistance









Dar es Salaam. Tanzania recorded 42,196 deaths associated with bacterial antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in 2021, including 9,231 directly attributable to drug-resistant infections, underscoring the growing challenge of treating diseases that no longer respond to commonly used antibiotics.

Government Chief Pharmacist, Daudi Msasi, told The Citizen that the country had yet to establish the annual economic cost of AMR because no comprehensive assessment had been conducted to quantify its financial burden.

He said the absence of systematic costing under the first National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP-AMR) had also hindered efforts to determine total expenditure and track funding for specific interventions.

“Drug-resistant infections are likely to place significant pressure on the health system through prolonged hospital stays, repeated admissions and increased use of second- and third-line or last-resort antibiotics, which are often more expensive and may be difficult to access,” Mr Msasi said.

Tanzania has received support from development partners, including approximately Sh9.74 billion from the Fleming Fund under Country Grant Phase One and Sh5.22 billion under Phase Two. Other assistance has come from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), alongside government contributions through the health budget and in-kind resources.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) identifies AMR as one of the leading global public health threats. It occurs when bacteria and other microorganisms develop resistance to medicines intended to kill them or inhibit their growth, making infections harder to treat.

According to 2021 estimates by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, infections associated with AMR-related deaths in Tanzania include lower respiratory tract infections, bloodstream infections and sepsis, urinary tract infections, intra-abdominal infections, and wound and surgical-site infections.

Mr Msasi said deaths associated with AMR had declined by 14 percent since 2017, when Tanzania began implementing its first national action plan. However, studies conducted at individual health facilities had indicated rising prevalence of resistant infections, including those caused by multidrug-resistant organisms.

He said 46 health facilities were implementing antimicrobial stewardship programmes to encourage the appropriate use of antibiotics, while 15 had functional AMR surveillance systems. “Existing gaps include limited domestic funding, fragmented data-sharing, inadequate socioeconomic evidence and insufficient surveillance coverage,” he said.