56-year-old woman rapes 8-year-old boy

By Tumaini Msowoya More by this Author

Iringa. A 56-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly raping an 8-year-old boy, police in Iringa said on Wednesday evening.

Police said that the woman, identified as Desderia Mbelwa had taken the 8-year-old victim into the bush in Lumuli Village, Iringa Rural District on May 8, and allegedly stripped him of his clothing before having her way with him, performing unnatural sex.

Iringa Regional Police Commander Allan Bukumbi told reporters that the woman grabbed the victim by use of force before proceeding with the heinous act of rape, causing severe bruises and pain in his genitals.

"She grabbed the Standard Three pupil on his way from school and dragged him into the bushes," said Bukumbi, adding that the woman threatened the boy not to reveal the incident to anybody.

The RPC said the accused confessed to the crime; she will be taken to court after completion of the investigation.