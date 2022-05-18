Teacher sodomises over 20 pupils in Arusha

By Mussa Juma More by this Author

Arusha. Madrasa teacher Jumanne Ikungi is being held by Police in Arusha for allegedly sodomising more than 20 pupils at Mkonoo Primary School.

The incident was reported by the Arusha District Commissioner, Said Mtanda after arriving at the school and talking to parents, teachers and pupils upon completing what he called his investigation regarding the madrasa teacher.

He said the madrasa teacher has been luring pupils with candy, sugarcane and other gifts and committing atrocities that the government could not tolerate.

"I have instructed the pupils to continue to be examined in hospitals and madrasas and to be detained by the police until the investigation is completed," he said.

While at the school, Mtanda instructed all pupils to report if at all they have been subjected to any acts of sexual violence and later the Government will conduct further investigations.

The district commissioner urged parents in Arusha to stay close to their children and to check on them regularly, especially in view of the increasing incidence of sexual violence.

"Parents you have to check on your children, in Arusha district we have 49 schools we provide lunch now seeing children on the streets is unacceptable," he said

Earlier, the headmaster of Mkonoo Primary School, Lucian Monino, said they begun to identify cases between pupils and an elderly man living near the school called Jumanne due to truancy.

"After the absence we started an investigation and found out that there are many pupils who end up at an elderly man identified as Jumanne where they were being abused," he said

"We interrogated them and they confessed to being abused while going to madrasas and to the house of the old man who lives alone," he said.

The Arusha Regional Police Force has confirmed the arrest of Jumanne Ikungi who will be arraigned next week.



