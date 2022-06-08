A shot in the arm for Mtongani Primary School pupils by I&M Bank

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Pupils at Mtongani Primary School in Temeke District, Dar es Salaam can now concentrate on their studies and learn in comfort after I&M Bank donated 100 desks which can accommodate 300.

Apart from that the school has also received 50 hearing devices for disabled pupils, a donation that the bank says is meant to support government efforts in ensuring learning environments are improved on a daily basis.

In addition to the donation, the bank’s staff joined hands to support those pupils in need by extending various assistance such as pens and learning textbooks.

The donation which is valued at Sh12.5 million, was received by Temeke District Commissioner Jokate Mwegelo on behalf of the Mtongani Primary School Management.

Speaking at the handover event, I&M Bank Head of Consumer Banking Lilian Mtali said that, the support extended intended to create greater shared opportunity for the business and communities.

‘Opportunity is more than just money, it is about a better future for people and their communities everywhere in the world’, said Mtali.

I&M Bank Head of Consumer Banking Lilian Mtali tries on of hearing devices to a standard four pupil of Mtoni Primary School Abdul Juma after the bank made a donations of 100 desks and 50 hearing devices to Mtoni Primary School

Mtali added ‘I&M Bank vision is to refresh and improve the lives of Tanzanians every day. We do business the right way for a better-shared future, and this support will benefit pupils of Mtongani Primary School and give them the best chance for a successful education’.

She said that partnerships between the private sector, government and non-government organisations were the most effective way to address common challenges and improve the lives of Tanzanians.

On her part, Temeke District Commissioner Hon. Jokate Mwegelo said, the donation of desks demonstrated the good relations between the government and the private sector, which benefit the community, and the desks will greatly help to alleviate the shortage they have had for many years.

‘Today’s support by I&M Bank to Mtongani Primary School shows how the government is working closely with the private sector in the country on improving the daily livelihood of our people. I call upon other organisations to emulate what I&M Bank has done for better future of our students’, added Mwegelo.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Mtongani Primary School Head Teacher, Victor Kangahti applauded for the donation saying it has come at the right time as the school has been having shortage of desks due to high number of pupils which the school has been registering after the government introduced free education.







