ACT-Wazalendo explains need for police reforms

Dar es Salaam. The opposition ACT-Wazalendo yesterday outlined reasons for police reforms, supporting President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s initiatives to reorganize the law enforcement organ.

The party said reforms should be extended to operations of Special Forces in the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ), law reviews and the intellectual evolutions.

Other reasons indicating the need for reforms in the police force is the need to distance them from political affiliations and modernizing the force through major investment in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

ACT-Wazalendo national chairman, Mr Juma Duni Haji made the statement in Tanga during the fourth national conference on independent electoral commission and the new constitution. Delivering his speech during the event, Mr Duni said despite the 30th year pluralism achievements in the country, grave mistakes was made by entering the multiparty democracy without first reforming the constitution, oppressive laws and the operation of security forces.

“This is contrary to proposals made by Judge Nyalali’s Commission. Failure to do so, the country is now paying the price,” he said.

He said the fifth phase government under the late President John Magufuli and what transpired during the 2019 local polls as well as 2020 General Election should remain a lesson that strong constitution, legal and institutional reforms are vital. According to him, without building strong institutional frameworks, the lesson is a single person can disrupt the whole country.

Furthermore, he said irregularities that marred the 2019 local polls and 2020 General Elections couldn’t be prevented by the law enforcement officers entrusted to defend citizens and properties.

“Instead, they were used to hurt and abuse citizens’ rights. That’s why ACT Wazalendo is supporting President Hassan’s intention to reform the Police Force operations in the country,” he said.

He said ACT-Wazalendo supports the formation of the commission tasked with advising the President on fruitful reforms for the benefit of the country placed under retired Chief Justice (CJ) Mohamed Chande Othman. Mr Duni said President Hassan should be supported in the agenda that should be extended to the Zanzibar’s National Bridage (JKU) and the anti-smuggling unit (KMKM).

“They should focus on principles of their establishment. This is among issues the late former chairman Seif Shariff Hamad agreed with President Hussein Ali Mwinyi for us to participate in the Government of National Unity (GNU),” he said.

In other areas requiring reforms, Mr Duni said laws governing the Police Force and other defence and security forces should be amended, noting that they defy people’s rights to assembly contrary to demands of the constitution.

He said intellectual evolutions is highly required to transform the Police from being the Police Force and become the Police Services.

“Major reforms in the areas of constitution, legal, institutional and intellectual frameworks should be executed for the Police Force to leave the colonial traditions in implementation of its duties including excessive use of forces,” said Mr Duni.

Mr Duni who doubles as Ukawa’s presidential flag bearer running mate, Mr Edward Lowassa in the 2015 the General Election said currently the law enforcers are not doing well in the area of observing the laws during execution of their duties.

“We also want the police and other security organs to support certain political parties and that reforms should modernise the Police Force through trainings, provision of resources and technology to curb crime domestically and internationally,” he said.

Welcoming, Mr Duni, party’s secretary general, Mr Ado Shaibu said Tanga’s position economically and party status were among the reasons that forced the party to bring the conference in the city.

“Tanga was leading in the country’s economy and agriculture. After independence, there were arbitrary move to destabilise the region that saw the killing of factories,” he said.

According to him, the region is marred with water shortages, poor roads infrastructures and discrimination in the provision of the Tanzania Social Action Funds (Tasaf) benefits.



