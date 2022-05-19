Adanian Labs Tanzania hosts speed mentoring session

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Pan African Tech lab investing in African innovations created to solve problems on the continent and beyond, Adanian Labs, a venture building studio has curated a free mentoring program for startups, business leaders and entrepreneurs as part of Innovation Week Tanzania, 2022 that took place in Dar-es-Salaam.

The mentoring program titled ‘The Oasis Speed Mentoring Program’ is a one on one session between entrepreneurs and mentors who are experts across different fields like Legal and compliance, marketing and branding, business development, tech and finance and accounting.





The session that took place at the Adanian Labs, Tanzania’s offices offered valuable advice that would assist catapult these businesses forward.





“As an active supporter of innovators, we are keen on offering systematic support to startups and businesses in Tanzania so as to see them transcend. The sustenance offered today will help the entrepreneurs leverage on expert advice that will boost their business growth in several different ways. The 15 minutes that our guests get to interact with the mentors on this session is worth 20 years of proficiency,” said Adanian Lab’s Tanzania country director, Daniella Kwayu.

The Adanian Labs speed mentoring program is part of the tactics that the hub is putting in play to realize substantial success of African startups across the African landscape and beyond. The guidance from the program will no doubt improve on the quality of the entrepreneur’s processes, learning and help them realize better ways of working.





“As an entrepreneur in the Tanzanian space, I’m grateful for this opportunity that Adanian Labs has presented to us. In a manner, it’s a great break for me as a business to have some of the burning challenges I’m faced with addressed in a free consultation session that would’ve otherwise costed me a lot more,” said Neemaeli Mkony - founder of NMK interiors - who attended the session.





Adanian Lab’s mission is to build 300 impact-driven tech startups that are commercially viable and scalable across the continent and beyond, with a vision to create an exponential impact on the African economy through youth empowerment.

“As a startup who is keen to upscale their business, the speed mentorship program is a good initiative to take advantage of since it’s you can effectively put into use the guidance and expertise that Adanian Labs has availed through it’s seasoned mentors present for the sessions,” added the Chief Executive Office of TSA, Zahoro Muhaji who was a guest at the event.



























