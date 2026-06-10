Ado calls for new Constitution funding in 2026/27 fiscal year budget

Dodoma. Tunduru North Member of Parliament Ado Shaibu has urged the government to prioritise four key issues in the 2026/27 financial year budget, including funding for the new Constitution writting process.

The ACT-Wazalendo lawmaker said the budget should also provide tax relief on goods used by low-income households, strengthen measures against contractors delivering substandard projects and introduce innovative sources of government revenue.

Speaking to journalists in Dodoma on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, ahead of the presentation of the national budget, Mr Shaibu said addressing the issues would make the budget more meaningful and responsive to public expectations.

“The budget will be meaningful if it addresses the new Constitution writing process. Tanzanians want a new Constitution, and the process should begin now,” he said.

Mr Shaibu argued that the issue had not received sufficient attention during recent parliamentary debates on ministerial budget estimates and should be prioritised in the national budget.

On development projects, he expressed concern over what he described as poor-quality work by some contractors, saying some continue to receive government payments and new contracts despite delivering substandard projects.

He called for stricter accountability measures, including withholding payments from contractors who fail to meet required standards.

“Contractors undertaking substandard projects should not continue receiving payments or additional contracts. This amounts to another form of open corruption,” he said.

Mr Shaibu also urged the government to focus on broadening revenue sources rather than relying on increased taxes and levies.

“We want the budget to include strategies for creating new revenue streams and reducing taxes and levies on products used by low-income citizens instead of introducing new taxes every year,” he said.

Asked what action he would take if the budget failed to address the issues, Mr Shaibu said he would continue raising the concerns publicly.

“The public are the ultimate judges. If these matters are not addressed, we will take them back to the people,” he said.