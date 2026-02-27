African youth top global mental health rankings

Dar es Salaam. Young people in several African countries have ranked highest globally in mental health outcomes, even as a new international report warns that 41 percent of internet-enabled young adults worldwide face a growing “mind health crisis”.

The findings are contained in the Global Mind Health in 2025 report released by Sapien Labs, a Washington, DC-area nonprofit led by experts in neuroscience, psychology and computational science.

The study draws on survey data from nearly one million people across 84 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. It assesses what researchers call the Mind Health Quotient (MHQ), a composite measure of emotional, cognitive, social and physical capacities required to navigate life, work and relationships effectively.

While the global picture points to a troubling decline in youth mental health, sub-Saharan Africa stands out as a bright spot. Ghana ranks first worldwide, followed by Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Tanzania, making the top five countries entirely African.

By contrast, young adults in higher-income regions — including the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan and Australia, ranked near the bottom.

The report notes a stark generational reversal. In the early 2000s, young adults aged 18 to 34 had the highest levels of well-being of any age group. Today, they are four times more likely than those over 55 to experience clinically significant mental health challenges that impair daily functioning.

Researchers attribute the decline to four key factors: early smartphone adoption during childhood, rising consumption of ultra-processed foods, weakening family bonds and diminished spirituality.

Tanzania has performed strongly across several of these indicators. The country ranks highest globally in spirituality among 18–34-year-olds and records one of the oldest average ages for first smartphone ownership. It also reports relatively low levels of ultra-processed food consumption compared to many wealthier nations.

Although Tanzania slipped from first place last year to fifth in the latest ranking, largely due to a decline in “Drive & Motivation” among those aged 18–24, older Tanzanians continue to score significantly above global averages.

Across all regions, however, older adults maintain stronger mind health outcomes than younger generations.

Previous research by Sapien Labs indicates that the generational gap began widening before 2020 and expanded sharply during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The founder and chief scientist at Sapien Labs and lead author of the report, Dr Tara Thiagarajan (pictured), said the crisis extends beyond rising rates of depression and anxiety.

“The mind health crisis appears to be a progressive slide from generation to generation and goes far beyond depression and anxiety,” she said. “Many young adults are struggling with emotional control, focus and relationship management — capacities essential for navigating life’s challenges.”

The report warns that the economic implications could be profound if large numbers of young people enter the workforce with compromised mind health.

It calls for targeted policy interventions, including restricting smartphone use during school hours, setting minimum age requirements for social media access and investing in research into the health impacts of additives commonly found in ultra-processed foods.