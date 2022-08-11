After Royal Tour, Samia to unveil Hidden Tanzania

By Dickson Ng’hily More by this Author

Njombe. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday revealed that the second part of the The Royal Tour documentary, to be known as The Hidden Tanzania, is in the pipeline and will include Kitulo National Park in Njombe Region.

President Hassan made the remarks after she received a request to include the region in a project which seeks to strengthen the management of protected areas and promote nature-based tourism in southern Tanzania and contribute to the diversification of livelihoods in selected communities.

“Directors of The Royal Tour documentary are planning a second part of the film which will be called The Hidden Tanzania in which other parts of the country, including Njombe and other regions in the Southern Circuit, will feature” the President said.

The Royal Tour documentary is part of the campaign to promote Tanzania as a preferred tourist destination launched by President Samia Suluhu Hassan last year.

It premiered in the US before it was unveiled locally.

Earlier, Special Seats MP Neema Mgaya had requested the President to include Njombe Region, and in particular Kitulo National Park, in any future project.

“Kitulo Park also is highly attractive to bird watchers, the country’s only population of Denham’s Bustard is a resident, alongside blue swallow and such range-restricted species as mountain marsh widow, Njombe Cisticola and Kipengere seedeater,” she said.

According to the MP, Kitulo National Park is the first National Park in tropical Africa to be established primarily for its floristic importance. The park hosts one of the greatest floral spectacles of the world with 350 species of Vascular plants, including 45 varieties of terrestrial orchid.