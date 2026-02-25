Aga Khan Hospital wins service excellence award for second year

Dar es Salaam. The Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam has won the Service Excellence Award in the healthcare sector for the second consecutive year, cementing its reputation for quality healthcare delivery and customer care.

The award was presented last week at a ceremony organised by the Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM), which recognises organisations that demonstrate high standards of service excellence, innovation and leadership in customer experience.

In the healthcare category, six institutions were shortlisted, with Aga Khan Hospital, Dar es Salaam emerging as the overall winner.

The repeat victory reflects the hospital’s continued investment in strengthening quality assurance systems, expanding the use of digital technologies and enhancing clinical service standards.

In 2025, the hospital integrated the MEDITECH Electronic Health Record (EHR) system into its national healthcare network, a move that improved coordination of treatment and operational efficiency.

During the same year, the hospital received—for the fourth time—the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission International (JCI), maintaining its position as the only hospital in Tanzania with the internationally recognised accreditation.

Additionally, its laboratory services were ranked among the top 10 in Africa for performance in Immunoassay testing under the Randox International Quality Assessment Scheme (RIQAS).

The hospital was also honoured with the AMR Champion Award during the Seventh Scientific Conference of the Africa Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, in recognition of its efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance.

Speaking after receiving the award on behalf of the hospital, Human Resources Manager Mr John Msangi said the recognition was the result of collective efforts by staff and management.

“This award affirms our commitment to placing patients at the centre of our services and continuously improving patient experience in line with international standards,” he said.