Aga Khan University launches AI-powered project to boost early TB detection

Dodoma. The Aga Khan University (AKU) has launched the Kikohozi Classifier Project, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered initiative aimed at enhancing early detection of tuberculosis (TB) and other respiratory diseases and linking patients to appropriate care.

The project will be implemented in Iringa, Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Shinyanga and Dodoma regions. In Dodoma Region, it will cover Bahi District and Dodoma City.

Project leaders say the initiative contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all.

Speaking during the launch on February 23, 2026, the Head of the School of Nursing and Midwifery for East Africa at AKU, Prof Eunice Ndirangu, said the project has received approval from the Ministry of Health and the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme.

She said the innovation strengthens national collaboration in advancing research and home-grown health solutions, noting that its success will depend on strong partnerships among stakeholders.

“Collaboration is essential for the sustainable implementation of research. Our partners bring expertise, experience and strength in grant applications, research interventions and government engagement, which supports the country’s broader agenda of promoting innovation in the health sector,” said Prof Ndirangu.

The project coordinator and principal investigator, Dr Kahabi Isangula, said the Kikohozi Classifier aims to improve early detection systems for respiratory illnesses in order to reduce mortality, enhance quality of life and expand access to affordable healthcare services tailored to community needs.

He explained that the project is currently at the pilot stage and urged research assistants to uphold professionalism, accuracy and integrity in data collection to ensure credible results that can support a nationwide scale-up.

“The success of this phase will lay the foundation for rolling out the intervention nationally. It is crucial that the data we collect is accurate and reliable,” said Dr Isangula.

AKU Tanzania Vice-Chancellor, Prof Eunice Pallangyo, said Tanzania must strengthen its capacity to conduct research that meets international standards rather than relying heavily on studies carried out abroad.

“We must undertake our own research with professionalism and produce results that are beyond doubt. By doing so, Tanzania can become a benchmark for other nations,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health’s National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme Manager, Dr Kisonga Riziki, said TB remains a major public health challenge in the country.

He warned that the situation could worsen due to increased mining activities following the discovery of new mineral deposits, which are expected to attract more miners.

Dr Riziki called on AKU to implement the project diligently, saying it has the potential to significantly support national TB control efforts.

“This project could be transformative in addressing these diseases. The data collection team must work carefully to ensure positive and impactful outcomes,” he said.