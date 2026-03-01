Aga Khan University moves to improve early childhood development

Arusha. Aga Khan University (AKU) has conducted a specialised training programme aimed at strengthening early childhood care and development, targeting civil society representatives and other stakeholders working with young children.

The week-long training on the science of early childhood development concluded on Saturday, February 28, 2026, in Arusha. It was organised through AKU’s Institute for Human Development in collaboration with the Institute for Educational Development, East Africa (IED, EA).

According to AKU lecturer, Prof Fortidas Bakuza, the programme brought together national and international organisations, trainers and lecturers from institutions offering courses in early childhood education.

“The objective is to build capacity so that stakeholders are able to provide early childhood care and development services based on sound knowledge and professional expertise,” said Prof Bakuza.

He stressed that early childhood care requires specialised understanding and cannot be left to chance. The training, he explained, begins with the science of brain development, particularly focusing on the first 1,000 days of a child’s life — from conception to the age of three.

“There are many aspects that parents and caregivers need to understand, including maternal nutrition, emotional wellbeing and the broader environment in which a mother lives during pregnancy,” he said.

Prof Bakuza noted that challenges faced by expectant mothers can directly affect foetal development and, later, a child’s overall growth if not properly addressed.

“When a mother lacks a supportive environment during pregnancy and after childbirth, it can have lasting implications for the child’s development. That is why we believe parents and caregivers must be equipped with the right knowledge,” he added.

Early Childhood Development (ECD) Technical Specialist at the Institute for Human Development, Ms Everlyne Okeyo, said the six-day training also involved participants from non-governmental organisations and caregivers working with children under the age of eight.

She said the sessions were grounded in research on child development, with particular emphasis on brain growth and factors that influence balanced cognitive development.

“The training covers the period from before birth up to eight years of age, examining how a child’s environment shapes long-term outcomes in health, education and behaviour,” Ms Okeyo said.

She added that the programme seeks to encourage greater investment in early childhood, particularly during the formative years that are critical to lifelong wellbeing.

One of the participants, Ms Fatina Mndeme from Neema Village, said the training would enhance her ability to support children in her workplace, which focuses on infants and children up to two years old.