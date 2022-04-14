Aga Khan University textbooks help hits 30,000

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Babati. The Aga Khan University (AKU) has donated 30,210 textbooks to 10 primary schools through a self-study club project since its launch in 2013.

The donation made through the university’s East African Institute for Education Development aimed at creating a habit of reading books to children at an early age.

The programme also goes collectively with provision of 3,931 school sports equipment according to AKU lecturer, Dr Tage Biswalo, who said this during the launch of self-study clubs in Manyara Region. Biswalo said they have distributed 3,100 books and 410 sports equipment to 10 schools in Manyara.

“In Manyara Region we have divided into 10 primary schools in Magugu, Kibaoni, Dudiye, Patrick Winter, Darajani, Dareda, Babati, Oysterbay, Sinai and Maisaka of two Babati district councils and Babati Town,” he said.

Manyara Regional Commissioner Charles Makongoro Nyerere said he believes the donation will benefit students in schools in his region and promote professionalism.

Mr Makongoro said: “Students in Manyara Region will build their academic capacity by reading books and acquire greater knowledge”.

“We thank the Aga Khan for making this project a success which in one way or another will help our students in professional development.”

Manyara Regional Academic Officer Machota Kora urged the students in those schools to read the books because the knowledge is hidden in the books. A fifth grade student at Kibaoni Primary School, Lukuman Amri, said the textbooks will build their ability to read and promised success in their exams.

According to AKU, the textbooks and sports equipment have been distributed to 81 schools in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Manyara, Iringa, Mtwara, Morogoro, Arusha and Singida regions.