Lissu family hands funeral arrangements to Chadema

Ikungi. Chadema has taken charge of coordinating the burial arrangements for Alute Mughwai Lissu, the elder brother of the party’s national chairman, Mr Tundu Lissu.

Alute died Sunday night, November 1, 2026. However, his family postponed the funeral arrangements to await the verdict in Tundu Lissu’s court case, which concluded on November 6, 2026, with a four-year prison sentence.

The deceased’s body arrived overnight at his family home in Mahambe Village, Ikungi District, Singida Region, from his residence in Arusha.

The Lissu family formally handed over the management of the funeral to Chadema during a night meeting, appointing the party’s Deputy Secretary-General (Mainland), Mr Aman Golugwa, as the overall coordinator.

Religious services, however, remain under the responsibility of clergy members.

Accepting the responsibility, Mr Golugwa, who kept vigil at the venue until morning, assured mourners that the party would ensure a smooth and dignified send-off.

"We have accepted this responsibility with great honour and will ensure our elder receives a proper send-off," said Mr Golugwa.

"We have established a committee to coordinate every activity, and arriving leaders will be given equal opportunity without partiality,” he added.

Furthermore, he said Chadema leaders from all zones had confirmed their attendance, while national executives would deliver official party condolences.

Chadema Central Zone Secretary Ashura Masoud announced the formation of committees responsible for security, reception and catering.

The teams, comprising mainly party youth and local leaders, will work with residents and the Police Force to manage the proceedings.

By Tuesday morning, November 10, 2026, preparations were complete, including the slaughter of 12 cattle to provide meals for mourners.

The funeral has triggered a surge in commercial activity across Ikungi and Mahambe.

Motorcycle taxi (bodaboda) fares from Sheli station in Ikungi to Mahambe increased from Sh5,000 to Sh8,000, while the price of a standard meal rose from Sh3,000 to Sh5,000 per plate.

Local lodges were reportedly fully booked, forcing visitors to seek accommodation in neighbouring towns.

Although official government representation had yet to be confirmed, uniformed police officers inspected entry and exit routes and directed vehicle parking arrangements.