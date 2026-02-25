Aisha Mohamed appointed new Mwananchi Communications Board Director

Dar es Salaam. The board of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), a Nation Media Group company and one of Tanzania’s leading independent news and multimedia organisations, has appointed a new non-executive director.

The company announced on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, that Ms Aisha Mohamed (pictured) has joined the board in this capacity.

Ms Mohamed is a seasoned executive and currently serves as Group Chief Executive Officer of GSM Group of Companies, where she leads strategy, performance management, and capital allocation across a diversified portfolio spanning logistics, manufacturing, trading, real estate, and investments in East and Southern Africa.

She brings extensive cross-functional leadership experience in projects and investments, logistics and treasury, having overseen major infrastructure developments, mergers and acquisitions, liquidity optimisation and digital and operational transformation initiatives.

Her leadership has strengthened governance systems and supported sustained growth in complex, multi-sector environments.

Ms Mohamed holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Minnesota State University and a Master’s degree in Business Analytics and Decision Sciences from the University of Leeds.

Her strong financial acumen and data-driven approach will further enhance MCL’s strategic oversight as the company accelerates its evolution into a resilient, digital-first media and technology enterprise.

Commenting on the appointment, MCL Board Chairman David Nchimbi said Ms Mohamed’s track record makes her a valuable addition to the board as the company positions itself for sustainable growth in an increasingly dynamic media landscape.

“We are delighted to welcome Ms Aisha Mohamed to the Board of Mwananchi Communications Limited. Her strategic depth in capital stewardship, governance excellence, and transformation leadership comes at a pivotal moment in MCL’s journey,” he said.

He said that Ms Mohamed’s experience across diversified sectors and regional markets will strengthen MCL’s long-term vision, reinforce accountability and deepen the board’s capacity to guide the company into its next chapter of innovation and impact.