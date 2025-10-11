AKU, AKDN promote mental health, teamwork, and coastal cleanliness

Dar es Salaam. The Aga Khan University (AKU), through its Institute for Educational Development, East Africa, in collaboration with the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), has organised a walk to promote mental health, teamwork among teachers, and environmental cleanliness.

The event, which attracted over 100 participants, also featured a beach clean-up along the Indian Ocean in support of the government’s efforts to enhance environmental hygiene.

Institutions under AKDN that took part included Diamond Trust Bank, Serena Hotels, Aga Khan Hospital, Aga Khan Foundation (AKF), Aga Khan Education Services, and Diamond Jubilee Insurance.

The five-kilometre walk began at Diamond Jubilee in Upanga and ended at the Aga Khan Hospital beach, where participants carried out the clean-up exercise.

The Head of AKU Tanzania, Prof Eunice Pallangyo, told journalists after the cleanup on Saturday, October 11, 2025, that besides promoting physical fitness, staff joined other Tanzanians in cleaning the coastline to help preserve this vital natural resource.

“We recognise the importance of protecting the environment, which is why we participated in cleaning from one point to another. Today’s event also coincides with World Teachers’ Day, marked every October,” said Prof Pallangyo.

She underscored the need to honour teachers, describing them as the backbone of national development.

“Teachers are extremely important, though often forgotten. Yet no one has reached where they are today without passing through a teacher, from nursery to university. We must recognise and celebrate their contribution,” she said.

Prof Pallangyo added that the walk was also meant to promote teachers’ well-being and resilience in performing their duties effectively.

She revealed that AKU staff had collectively contributed funds at undisclosed amount to support Muhimbili Primary School in Dar es Salaam by improving its infrastructure.

“We will also donate more than 1,000 books to encourage reading and learning among pupils at Muhimbili Primary School. This is just the beginning, we plan to visit Muhimbili National Hospital and the Ocean Road Cancer Institute in the near future,” said Prof Pallangyo.

The Assistant Head Teacher of Muhimbili Primary School, Mr Boniface Mbena, thanked AKU for its continued partnership, noting that the university has been a reliable supporter of the school’s development initiatives.