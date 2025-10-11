European MPs, human rights' body call for urgent action over Polepole ‘abduction’

Dar es Salaam. The Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) and Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have strongly condemned the alleged abduction of former Tanzanian Ambassador to Cuba, Humphrey Polepole.

Polepole, who previously served as CCM Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, was reportedly ‘abducted’ in the early hours of Monday, October 6, 2025, from his residence in Ununio, Dar es Salaam.

The Tanzanian Police Force, through spokesperson David Misime, confirmed that investigations have already begun to establish the facts surrounding his disappearance.

Former Tanzanian Ambassador to Cuba, Humphrey Polepole

In a statement issued on Friday, October 10, 2025, CHRAGG Chairperson, retired Judge Mathew Maimu, said, the alleged abduction by unidentified individuals has caused widespread alarm in the community.

“CHRAGG condemns and denounces these acts in the strongest terms, as such incidents constitute violations of human rights and fundamental principles of good governance, threatening the peace and stability of our nation,” said Judge Maimu.

In another development, in its statement issued on Friday, October 10, 2025, MEPs, described the incident as “horrifying” and called for swift action.

Jointly signed by MEPs Barry Andrews, Robert Biedrón, Udo Bullmann, Michael Gahler, Erik Marquardt and David McAllister, the MEPs expressed deep concern over what they termed as 'abductions and repression targeting political opponents, government critics and journalists'.

“We urge the relevant authorities to ensure Polepole’s safety and take decisive steps to end the pattern of threats and human rights violations,” reads another part of the statement.