At least 290 start leaving Ngorongoro Conservation Area

Arusha. Over 290 residents in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area have registered to relocate to Msomera village in Tanga Region, whereby the Arusha regional administration has said the exercise is voluntary and procedures have been put in place.

Speaking while some members of pastoralist community were preparing to voluntarily leave the area, Arusha Regional Commissioner John Mongella said so far 296 households had registered to leave the area amid a bigger number of people wanting to register and relocate to Msomera.

“Infrastructure is increasingly being strengthened there as 103 houses have already been constructed and tomorrow we are starting the first phase of removing livestock, their property and the residents themselves as we are prepared for that,” said Mr Mongella.

Some residents wishing to voluntarily move from the area said they were ready to shift from those areas because they were being compensated for everything.

They made a call to their fellow residents to use the opportunities given to them lest they lose that luck.

“You are being compensated for what is right for you and still a house is offered for you, President Samia is bringing her gift to us and as mother to her children we have never seen people being treated so well like us as Ngorongoro people,” a resident, Mr Daniel Huho, said.

They added that the opportunity given to them is a wonderful one and a privilege for the people of Nogorongoro as besides being freely given houses, farms and other services, they have been empowered to run with the pace of development.

“There is a school, a good hospital, water infrastructure and wells, whereby in the perimeter of one house there are three acres, apart from a five acre farm.

“Not only that, but Samia has also empowered us so that when we get out of this place we can keep pace with the situation and transform our lives because we have wasted time here.

Had we been given this opportunity earlier, we would have been very far,” said another resident, Ms Beatrice Soka.