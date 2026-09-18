ATC students develop fuel theft detection tech

Arusha. Four students from Arusha Technical College (ATC) have developed a digital system that could help fuel operators detect theft, leakage and abnormal fuel losses in real time.

Known as Smartfuel-TZ, the technology uses Internet of Things (IoT) technology to remotely monitor fuel quantity, quality and usage in vehicles, fuel tankers, stationary storage tanks and petrol stations.

The system is designed to detect unusual changes in fuel levels and help identify possible causes, potentially enabling operators to respond more quickly to theft, leakage and discrepancies in fuel consignments.

The innovation was recently showcased in India when the students participated in TechnoVIT’26, a two-day technology and skills competition organised by the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The team comprises Joyce Modest Apolinary, Miriam Charles Marwa, Daud Alex Masunga and Jolvin Silvester Jovin.

According to the developers, Smartfuel-TZ is designed to monitor fuel movements at different points in the supply and distribution chain, from storage to consumption.

“It focuses on understanding the reason behind abnormal fuel changes,” the inventors said in a statement.

The system can be adapted for use in fuel tankers, ordinary vehicles, stationary storage tanks, petrol station facilities and fuel pump outlets.

Although the technology is still at an early stage, the developers said they expected it to be rolled out for wider use.

Mr Masunga said the system could help businesses reduce losses and improve accountability in the handling and transportation of petroleum products, beyond its potential application in detecting theft.

The innovation comes amid concerns in the petroleum sector over losses caused by leakage and possible diversion of fuel during transportation and at dispensing stations.

ATC Rector Prof Musa Chacha said the project demonstrated how students could use technical skills to develop solutions to practical challenges.

He said the students’ participation in the Indian competition had been facilitated by an existing partnership between ATC and VIT.

The two institutions have signed a memorandum of understanding covering training, skills exchange and scholarships.

Prof Chacha said the partnership provided students and institutions in Tanzania and India with opportunities to exchange technical knowledge and develop innovations with potential applications beyond academic settings.

He said the students’ participation in the competition also gave them an opportunity to test their innovation alongside other technology projects while gaining international exposure.