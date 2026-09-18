Tanzania’s Idris Sultan joins continental lineup for The Future Awards Africa

Tanzania’s Idris Sultan is set to represent the country on one of Africa’s biggest youth-focused awards stages as The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) marks its 20th edition with a five-country hosting lineup.

Sultan, the Tanzanian actor, producer and former Big Brother Africa winner, will join Nigerian actress Genoveva Umeh, Malawian broadcaster Priscilla Kayira, Botswana television and radio host Resego Motlhokathari and Kenyan media personality Claudia Nasibwa as hosts of TFAA20.

The landmark ceremony is scheduled for November at the Balmoral Events Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, bringing together personalities from Nigeria, Tanzania, Malawi, Botswana and Kenya for what organisers describe as a first-of-its-kind continental hosting format.

This year’s edition carries the theme “Celebrating the Redefiners: Africa’s AI Generation”, with the awards set to spotlight young Africans using technology, creativity and new ideas to challenge conventions across different industries.

TFAA has spent two decades recognising young Africans aged 18 to 33 across fields including business, technology, creativity, governance, media and entertainment.

The 20th edition also marks an expansion of East African representation. Last year, Kenyan media personality Azeezah Hashim became the first East African host, before Tanzania, Kenya and three other countries joined this year’s five-host format.