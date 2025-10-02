ATCL announces 173 new jobs as it eyes new routes

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) has announced at least 173 job vacancies in a major hiring drive that reflects its endeavour to cement a stronger presence both in Africa and beyond.

The airline, which is fully owned by the government of Tanzania, is seeking to recruit new pilots, cabin crew and ground staff as part of its ongoing five-year Corporate Strategic Plan (2022/23–2026/27).

The plan focuses on expanding routes and sustaining the operational gains recorded over the past decade.

According to the job announcement, the openings include 23 captain posts, 45 first officers, 100 cabin crew (including 20 with French and Chinese language proficiency), one accountant and four ramp assistants.

Successful candidates will be engaged on a 10-year contract, with terms described as “attractive and competitive”.

The hiring spree comes at a time when ATCL is growing its international footprint. Already, the airline operates routes to Guangzhou in China, Mumbai in India and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, alongside a network of regional and domestic destinations.

The recent addition of Boeing 787 Dreamliners and Airbus A220-300s to its fleet has positioned the carrier to compete on long-haul routes while boosting passenger comfort.

Aviation expert and former pilot Hassan Rweyemamu told The Citizen yesterday that the expansion strategy requires “a new generation of skilled workers” to sustain operations.

“When you buy aircraft and open new routes, the next logical step is building a workforce that can keep the airline competitive. This recruitment shows ATCL is serious about growth, not just at home but in connecting Tanzania with key global markets,” he said.

Why French and Chinese-speaking crew?

Among the notable vacancies are positions for French- and Chinese-speaking cabin crew. Analysts say this reflects ATCL’s growing focus on linguistic and cultural diversity in customer service.

“French is vital for routes to West and Central Africa, where it is widely spoken, while Chinese is indispensable for Guangzhou, which has become a lifeline for Tanzanian traders and exporters,” explained Ms Aneth Luhanga, an aviation studies expert at the National Institute of Transport (NIT).

“Passengers feel at ease when airlines communicate in their languages. It’s not just a courtesy, it’s a business strategy that builds trust and loyalty,” she said.

With over 170 opportunities, the recruitment drive also highlights ATCL’s role as a key employer in the aviation industry, which has historically struggled with limited absorption of graduates from local institutions.

A transport economist based in Mwanza, Mr Julius Katabale, said the announcement is a morale booster for young Tanzanians pursuing careers in aviation.

“Many of our students graduate with world-class skills but face difficulties finding placements. ATCL’s expansion creates room for them and ensures that institutes like NIT are not just training for export, but also for domestic growth,” he said.

Mr Katabale added that the integration of accountants and ground staff in the recruitment shows that “aviation is not just about flying; it’s an ecosystem that provides opportunities across multiple disciplines.”

ATCL’s revival in recent years has been closely tied to the government’s investments in fleet acquisition and infrastructure, including the upgrading of airports across the country.

Industry observers argue that beyond transport, the airline is also a flagbearer for Tanzania’s visibility abroad.

“As the national carrier grows, it markets Tanzania to the world,” said Mr Kabale.

“Every ATCL plane that lands in a foreign capital is not just carrying passengers; it’s flying the national identity. Expansion means more tourists, more investors and more recognition of Tanzania as a serious aviation player,” he said.

With new jobs on the horizon and more routes expected to be announced, stakeholders see ATCL’s recruitment as a milestone in consolidating its place in the highly competitive airline industry.

For many aspiring aviators, the announcement signals the start of fresh opportunities in a sector often viewed as elite and out of reach.

“Employment in aviation has a ripple effect,” Ms Luhanga of NIT noted. “It uplifts not only individuals but also families and the wider economy.”