Samia unveils infrastructure, industrial plan for Kilimanjaro

Moshi. CCM presidential candidate and incumbent President Samia Suluhu Hassan has unveiled plans for major infrastructure and industrial revitalisation in Kilimanjaro Region as part of her 2025–2030 campaign agenda.

Addressing a massive crowd at Mashujaa Grounds in Moshi, President Hassan promised to unlock the region’s economic potential and improve access to essential services.

She highlighted the role of road networks in the region’s development, pledging new construction and upgrades to tarmac to ensure year-round accessibility.

“Kilimanjaro needs better roads. We will construct and upgrade roads to ease transport and open up economic activities. This region cannot remain isolated,” she said to loud cheers.

Key projects include a 31-kilometre bypass from Kahe to the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), 17 kilometres of tarmacked roads within Moshi Municipality and the completion of five ongoing road projects in Moshi Rural.

Similar works are planned for Vunjo constituency, while mountainous roads in Same District and the Holili-Tarakea Road in Rombo will also be upgraded to ease trade with Kenya and reduce congestion along the Mwika route.

On industry, Ms Hassan pledged to revive collapsed factories, many of which failed after privatisation in the 1990s. She cited Kilimanjaro Machine Tools, which has resumed spare parts production after two decades, and promised government support through reliable raw material supply.

In agriculture, she committed to subsidised fertilisers and modern farming centres for coffee farmers, as well as expanding pastoral grazing areas from 3.6 million to six million acres, with training in modern livestock techniques.

Healthcare improvements were also promised, including upgrades to hospitals in Moshi, Mwanga, and Rombo, and expanded services at Mawenzi Regional Referral Hospital. In the water sector, Hassan pledged to expand clean water access alongside the second phase of the Same–Mwanga–Korogwe scheme.

The campaign rally featured endorsements from senior CCM figures, including Nape Nnauye and Prof Kitila Mkumbo, who praised Hassan’s leadership and the “R4” development philosophy that has opened northern Tanzania to trade and investment.

Moshi Urban CCM parliamentary candidate Ibrahim Shayo echoed Hassan’s message, highlighting local progress and pledging to ensure underserved wards benefit from ongoing government projects. He also noted reforms easing fees and licensing for bajaji and boda boda operators.