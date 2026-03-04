Authorities intercept drug syndicate on Uganda–Tanzania–DRC route

Working with officers at the Mutukula Customs Post, the DCEA intercepted a major consignment of opioid medicines concealed on an SR Classic Company passenger bus operating between Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Dar es Salaam. The Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) has seized 9.93 tonnes of illicit drugs, confiscated 1,795 bottles of controlled medicinal narcotics and destroyed 87.5 acres of cannabis farms in nationwide operations.
In a statement issued yesterday, the Authority said six motor vehicles and 29 motorcycles were impounded and a total of 151 suspects were arrested.
The countrywide operation was conducted in January and February 2026.