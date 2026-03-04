Authorities intercept drug syndicate on Uganda–Tanzania–DRC route

Dar es Salaam. The Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) has seized 9.93 tonnes of illicit drugs, confiscated 1,795 bottles of controlled medicinal narcotics and destroyed 87.5 acres of cannabis farms in nationwide operations.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Authority said six motor vehicles and 29 motorcycles were impounded and a total of 151 suspects were arrested.

The countrywide operation was conducted in January and February 2026.

In anoher development the DCEA, working with officers at the Mutukula Customs Post, intercepted a major consignment of opioid medicines.

The seizure included 105 boxes of Pethidine containing 1,045 bottles, 31 boxes of Morphine Sulphate with 310 bottles and 44 boxes of Fentanyl holding 440 bottles.

According to the statement, the consignment was discovered on a passenger bus belonging to SR Classic Company.

The vehicle, bearing Congolese registration number 5673AB04, was operating between Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The drugs were detected during a routine inspection as the bus entered Tanzania.

Part of the illegal consignment intercepted at the Mutukula border while being transported from Uganda to the Democratic Republic of the Congo through Tanzania. PHOTO | DCEA

Seven suspects were arrested in connection with the seizure.

The DCEA said Pethidine, Morphine and Fentanyl are opioid medicines legally used in hospitals to manage severe pain.

However, when diverted from authorised medical channels, they may be abused and can lead to addiction.

In Tanzania, such medicines are regulated under the Drug Control and Enforcement Act and the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Act.

The laws designate the Medical Stores Department as the sole authorised importer and distributor of narcotic medicines.

The Authority also reported further cannabis seizures across several regions.

In Dar es Salaam, one suspect was arrested with 81.883 kilogrammes of cannabis concealed in a Scania lorry transporting apples.

In Chanika Buyuni, two suspects were found with 488.64 kilogrammes.

In Mbeya, six suspects were arrested at different times with varying quantities of cannabis during inspections of passenger buses.

In Arusha Region, two suspects were apprehended with 937 bundles of khat weighing 363.45 kilogrammes.

The Authority said one of them is a repeat offender.

Additional operations in Tabora, Tanga, Arusha, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Katavi, Mtwara, Mara, Morogoro, Kigoma, Ruvuma and Kilimanjaro led to the seizure of a further 5.24 tonnes of illicit drugs.

The DCEA said the operations underscore the government’s resolve to curb trafficking.