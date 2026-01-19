Barrick and government join forces to elevate special education

Shinyanga. Efforts to enhance access to quality education for children with special needs have received a significant boost following the completion of key infrastructure projects at Segese Primary School in Msalala District.



These projects were funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions from Barrick Bulyanhulu Mine.



The initiatives include the construction of a perimeter fence and a matron’s house at the school, which serves pupils with special needs. The fence was built at a cost of Sh238 million, while the matron’s house cost Sh79.2 million.



Together with a government-funded dormitory, the total value of these projects exceeds Sh490 million.



For years, inadequate infrastructure and poor security have posed serious challenges for special-needs learners, often discouraging attendance and placing additional burdens on parents and guardians.

The new facilities are expected to improve safety, supervision, and overall welfare, thus creating a more supportive learning environment.



During an inspection visit, Shinyanga Regional Commissioner Mboni Mhita emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector partners in addressing long-standing gaps in the education sector.

She noted that improved facilities would not only enhance learning conditions but also give parents greater confidence in enrolling and retaining their children in school.



The students’ dormitory was financed by the Central Government and the Msalala District Council, reflecting a shared commitment to inclusive education.



Segese Primary School head teacher Alpha Matambo stated that these improvements would significantly boost pupils’ morale and attendance while strengthening care and protection for learners with special needs.



Barrick Bulyanhulu Community Relations Manager Agapit Paul mentioned that the projects are part of the mine’s ongoing CSR program aimed at supporting community priorities identified by residents, particularly in education.