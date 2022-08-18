Barrick injects Sh37 million into repair of key road in Nyamongo

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tarime. Barrick Gold Corporation’s North Mara Mine has pumped in $16,000 (about Sh37 million) to rehabilitate a section of Kewanja road in Nyamongo District, Mara Region.

Rehabilitation work, which will include a 3.6-kilometre section of road from Kewanja Village junction to Serengeti junction on the way to Tarime, is being implemented by Stanley Construction Company Limited.

The move is likely to improve economic and social activities for residents in the district.

The construction firm is currently carving and dumping debris, as part of the rehabilitation assignment and promise by the Barrick President and chief executive officer Mark Bristow .

Perusi Masiaga Chacha and Samwel Wambura residents of Kewanja Village acknowledged Barrick Gold support saying the this signals a new era of economic activities in the district as a whole.

“This repair work will simplify transport and stimulate economic activities in the whole district,” said Mr Chacha.

“The repairs will save our motorcycles from recurrent damages,” said Mr Wambura.

North Mara Mine community relations manager Gilbert Mworia said with the poor state of the road, motorists and pedestrians were using roads that were designed for the mine.

According to him, the move endangered the lives of citizens as most of such roads in the mine were used by heavy-duty machinery equipment for mining activities.