Bayport Tanzania plants 500 trees in Kinondoni District

Dar es Salaam. Bayport Tanzania has planted 500 trees at Mbweniteta Secondary School in Kinondoni District an initiative aligns with our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy to support a cleaner, greener future for Tanzania.

Bayport’s Chief Operating Officer, Ndringo Materu, emphasised the company’s focus on sustainability during the event.

“In 2019, we transitioned our loan origination process from paper-based to digital, reducing paper usage and waste significantly. As part of our commitment to a sustainable future, Bayport has pledged to plant 1,000,000 trees across Tanzania. Planting 500 trees in Kinondoni today is another step forward in achieving this goal,” Materu said.

The Kinondoni District Commissioner Saad Mtambule, who officiated the event, applauded Bayport’s efforts. “We appreciate Bayport’s dedication to global environmental initiatives. Planting trees is not just about the act, it’s about ensuring they thrive, providing shelter, preventing environmental degradation, and supporting the local ecosystem,” the Commissioner noted.

Commenting on the Bayport Financial Services for donating, organising and coordinating the planting exercice of 400 trees, the Kinondoni District Commissioner said ‘I extend my heartful thanks to Bayport Financial Services for organising these tree planting exercise and for choosing Mbweniteti Secondary School as a prefered place for these exrcise. We all well understand that trees convert carbon dioxide and water into oxygen. In addition trees are source of rainfall but also a source of food including fruits. When well taken care of, these 500 trees we have planted here will be a very benefit to current and future of our students who use these institution for their studies’

Gema John, who is a form three student at Mbweniteta Secondary School commended Bayport Financial Services for choosing their school to drive the tree planting exercise.

‘There are so many public schools within Kinondoni District but you have decided to choose our school for this exercise. This clearly shows and demonstrates the love you have for our school. We the students here promise to take care of these trees as an appreciation.”

Gema added that Mbweniteta Secondary School initially has many trees planted at their school but many are shade. But now they are happy that Bayport has provided fruit trees which will not only provide shade but also contribute to their nutrution.











