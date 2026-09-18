Beach clean-ups need public education, foundation says

Dar es Salaam. Regular beach clean-ups alone will not solve Tanzania’s littering problem unless people are educated to dispose of waste properly, the chairman of the Who is Hussain Foundation, Mr Kumayl Turab, has said.

Mr Turab said the foundation reached the conclusion after its volunteers encountered large quantities of rubbish during a clean-up exercise at a Dar es Salaam beach frequented by people seeking leisure.

“It’s very dirty because there are many people coming here. People come for leisure here. They don’t take care of the environment. They just litter the whole thing,” he said.

The volunteers collected plastic bottles, food wrappers, ice-cream wrappers and other waste from the beach.

Mr Turab said the exercise demonstrated that removing rubbish without addressing the behaviour that causes it would not resolve the problem.

“We see there’s a need even to educate them,” he said.

The size of the beach also meant the volunteers could not clear the entire area in a single day, prompting the foundation to consider returning regularly.

“It’s a big beach. We can’t even finish it in one day. But we’ll be trying to do it this often because we see it’s a need,” he said.

Mr Turab said the foundation was also considering extending its clean-up activities to other areas, including Oyster Bay, although he said he had not personally assessed the reported waste problem there.

For him, however, repeated clean-ups can only achieve limited results unless the source of the waste is addressed.

He said people who visit beaches and other recreational areas should take responsibility for the waste they generate and dispose of it properly.

The foundation therefore intends to combine clean-up activities with efforts to encourage behavioural change, he said.

Mr Turab said community organisations could complement Government efforts by helping address environmental challenges at local level.

“We would love to do this to help our Government,” he said.

He said cooperation between communities, organisations and the Government could make environmental cleanliness a shared responsibility rather than leaving the task to public authorities alone.

“Because when we help our Government, the Government will help us. It’s a two-way thing,” he said.

The clean-up is part of the foundation’s wider community activities, although Mr Turab acknowledged that its capacity was limited compared with the scale of environmental challenges across the country.