Samia to grace Great Lakes women parliamentarians’ conference

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania Daniel Baran Sillo (second from right) speaks during the launch of the first Great Lakes Region Women Parliamentarians Conference, scheduled for early November.

Also pictured are President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and former Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Tulia Ackson; Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Dr Dorothy Gwajima; and Tanzania Commercial Bank Chief Executive Officer Adam Mihayo.

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

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