Behaviour change key to sustainable weight loss, experts say

Dar es Salaam. As more people seek to lose weight, many resort to restrictive diets, skipping meals or buying weight-loss products online, often without fully understanding their potential health risks.

However, health experts say sustainable weight loss is less about extreme dieting and more about adopting simple daily habits that naturally reduce calorie intake while improving overall wellbeing.

They argue that although a balanced diet remains important, small behavioural changes such as eating more slowly, drinking water before meals and staying physically active throughout the day can help people lose weight without resorting to drastic measures.

Speaking to The Citizen, nutritionist Jumanne Mushi said many people believe they must follow strict meal plans to lose weight, yet consistent lifestyle changes can be just as effective.

“The biggest challenge is uncontrolled eating. When people regularly consume large portions without paying attention to how much they are eating, they increase their risk of gaining weight and developing non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular disease,” he said.

According to Mr Mushi, one of the simplest ways to lose weight is through mindful eating.

He advised people to chew their food slowly, use smaller plates and avoid rushing through meals.

“It takes the brain about 20 minutes to recognise that the stomach is full. If you eat too quickly, you are likely to consume more food before your body realises you have had enough,” he explained.

He also recommended drinking two glasses of water around 30 minutes before a meal, saying the practice helps increase satiety and reduces overall calorie intake.

Beyond eating habits, Mr Mushi said increasing everyday physical activity can make a significant difference, even for people who do not have time for structured exercise.

“You do not necessarily have to spend hours in the gym. Walking more, standing after sitting for long periods or even pacing whilst talking on the phone can help burn additional calories without requiring a formal workout,” he said.

The importance of healthy eating extends beyond weight management, according to naturopathic doctor Dr Elizabeth Lema of the Cornwell Tanzania Naturopathic Institute and Clinic, who said gut health is fundamental to overall wellbeing.

She explained that the digestive system influences not only metabolism but also mental health, adding that poor gut health has been linked to conditions such as depression and diabetes.

“Many people who eventually develop diabetes first experience digestive problems but fail to recognise them as warning signs,” she said.

Although a healthy gut does not directly cause weight loss, Dr Lema said it creates the right environment for the body to regulate appetite, digest food efficiently and maintain a healthy weight.

She encouraged people to include fresh vegetables, yoghurt and fermented foods such as kimchi in their diets because they contain beneficial bacteria that support gut health.

At the same time, she cautioned against the frequent consumption of processed foods, the unnecessary use of antibiotics, inadequate sleep and regular consumption of foods containing artificial additives.

“These factors can disrupt the balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut, increasing the risk of a range of health complications,” she said.

Adding to the discussion, Dr Magnus Msango said successful weight management requires people to recognise that every individual’s body responds differently to dietary changes.

Rather than pursuing rapid weight-loss methods, he advised people to focus on creating a modest calorie deficit through mindful eating and healthier food choices.

“Foods rich in fibre and protein should make up a larger proportion of your meals because they slow digestion, keep you feeling fuller for longer and reduce the urge to overeat,” he said.

He recommended filling at least half of the plate with vegetables and lean protein to improve satiety while reducing overall calorie intake.

Fitness trainer Riziki Khassim said improving dietary habits should always come before embarking on an intensive exercise programme.

He advised people to reduce their intake of foods high in fat, sugar and salt before introducing regular physical activity.

“If someone is overweight, they should not immediately begin lifting heavy weights.

Starting with simple activities such as walking 10,000 steps a day allows the body to gradually build endurance before progressing to strength training and more demanding exercises,” he said.

Experts agree that lasting weight loss is achieved through consistency rather than quick fixes.