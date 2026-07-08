Dar es Salaam. Deputy Minister for Transport, David Kihenzile, has directed the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) to improve its ticketing systems to ensure passengers are not told that trains are full while some seats remain unoccupied on certain Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) trips.

He said that the ticketing system is a key area that needs improvement to ensure citizens access services easily, without facing challenges of being told that trains are full while there are still available seats.

Kihenzile said the challenge is one of the areas that needs improvement to enhance service efficiency, noting that the country’s rail transport system is growing rapidly and must align with public expectations.

He made the remarks today, July 6, 2027, while visiting the TRC pavilion at the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (Sabasaba), where he also praised the corporation’s leadership for improving rail transport services.

Kihenzile said the ticketing system is a crucial area that must be strengthened to ensure citizens receive services easily, without facing challenges of being unable to secure seats while trains appear to have capacity.

“SGR has been widely embraced by citizens, and many Tanzanians are enjoying this new service that enables easy and fast travel. Therefore, ensure such challenges are addressed,” he said.

He said the service has brought major changes in rail transport in the country, citing routes such as Dodoma, Singida, Tabora, Mwanza, and Kigoma as among the most frequently used by passengers.

Kihenzile praised TRC for implementing the major national project, saying it is one of the model projects in Africa due to its infrastructure quality and management. He added that Tanzanians value the service so much that some have even suggested fare adjustments to ensure sustainability, a sign of how well the SGR has been received.

He also emphasized the need to continue improving service quality, particularly ensuring trains depart on schedule and addressing minor operational challenges.

“The goal is to ensure this service remains sustainable and of high quality. These are improvements, not opposition to the project,” he said.

He noted that Tanzania is currently among a few African countries with a modern railway system, making the SGR a strategic national development project.

Kihenzile called on railway sector officials to continue improving their systems, pledging that the government will continue to support all improvements aimed at enhancing services for citizens.

Responding to the issue, TRC Chief Communications Officer Athuman Idd said that some coaches appearing empty is due to many passengers who have purchased tickets but do not show up for the journey.

“The train is indeed full as reflected in the system, and it is not that coaches are empty.

The issue is that many passengers in business class and Royal class are government officials and businesspeople, and many of them miss the train due to changes in their schedules,” he said.