Benjamin Mkapa Hospital performs 14 penile implant procedures

Dodoma. Benjamin Mkapa Hospital has carried out 14 penile implant procedures since introducing the specialised service in 2023, reflecting growing efforts to expand access to advanced treatment previously unavailable in the country.

The hospital says the procedures are being conducted by local specialists using internationally accepted medical standards, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment abroad.

Speaking to editors in Dodoma yesterday the hospital’s Acting Executive Director, Dr Abdalla Baja, said each procedure costs an average of Sh10 million and targets patients with conditions requiring specialised treatment.

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“So far, we have successfully treated 14 patients who have fully recovered from the condition, which has affected many people and can have implications for family and marital life. We encourage those facing such challenges not to hesitate to seek treatment,” he said.

Dr Baja said the achievement reflects continued investment in the health sector aimed at expanding specialised healthcare services within Tanzania.

He also urged people experiencing such conditions to seek medical assistance early, noting that some patients delay treatment because they are reluctant to discuss their condition openly. Meanwhile, internal medicine specialist Dr Ayubu Mashamba encouraged Tanzanians to undergo regular health check-ups to allow early diagnosis and treatment.

He said timely intervention lowers treatment costs and improves recovery outcomes.

At the same event, haematology specialist Dr Happiness Igogo called on well-wishers to support the hospital’s kidney and sickle cell treatment fund, which was established to assist patients unable to meet treatment costs.