Big step as CCBRT’s Sh101.2 billion healthcare facility opened

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said the newly launched $44 million (Sh101.2 billion) maternal hospital in the city would help address challenges of emergency services and reduce pregnancy mortality rates in Tanzania.

The new facility under the Comprehensive Community Based Rehabilitation in Tanzania (CCBRT) will be integrated into the regional healthcare system as a super specialist referral hospital and can serve up to 12,000 women annually.

Speaking during the launch, the President said the government has done a lot of efforts to support health systems in Tanzania and some success have been achieved specifically in maternal health, however there are still some issues of concern.

“We have been challenged by inadequate capacity to handle emergency cases and also in eradicating pregnancy related deaths, which I’m glad such initiatives will help to address,” said the Head of State.

“Currently, data shows that 81 percent of pregnant women in Tanzania have access to a health facility, which shows progress though more investment is needed,” said President Hassan.

She also commended the facility’s focus on mothers with disabilities, histories of fistula and adolescents.

CCBRT’s chief executive officer Brenda Msangi said the hospital was equipped with advanced technology noting the availability of 160 beds, an intensive care unit, sterilization unit and laboratories.

“The hospital also has 15 outpatient doors, which will enable nearly 300 mothers to be served in a day, and we plan to expand per the available of capacity,” she said.

“We have eight delivery rooms, and in facilitating inclusion of birthing partners a mother will be allowed to come with one close family member inside the room,” said Ms Msangi.

Data by the CCBRT indicated that in Tanzania each year nearly 11,000 women die due to complications of pregnancy and childbirth while 66,000 babies do not survive the first months of life.

Health minister Ummy Mwalimu also applaud the contribution made by the donor partners in ensuring construction of the quality maternal and newborn care in Tanzania.

At the same time, the minister also revealed the Covid-19 pandemic vaccination progress in Tanzania while emphasizing adherence of protection protocols such as masks wearing.

“Tanzania has vaccinated 27 percent of people who are above the age of 18. Masks are still very important, countries which have lifted the mandates have done so because they have succeeded in vaccinating at least 70 percent of the eligible population,” she said.

“In Tanzania, hospitals still receive people with the virus diagnosis. Just yesterday we received seven patients and six among them were from Dar. In 2022, we have recorded 32 Covid-19 cases,” said Mwalimu.