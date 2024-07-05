Biteko urges more publications on successful entrepreneurs to share experiences

Dar es Salaam. The Deputy Prime Minister and the Energy Minister, Dr Doto Biteko, has urged the publication of the more success stories of entrepreneurs so that they can share experiences in their sector.

Dr Biteko made the comment Friday on July 5, 2024, when opening the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) 2024 Forum organised by Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL).

Speaking at the event, Dr Biteko challenged MCL to set monitoring mechanisms that will identify successful and matured entrepreneurs, whose achievements would be made public.

“We need to publicise successful and matured entrepreneurs on their pre and post-achievement situations and why many of them refrain from exposing their successes.

“It could be because of our mindsets as regulators (TRA) over the person, whose story has appeared in the Mwananchi newspaper,” he said, attributing the newspaper as an example.

“After the entrepreneur's success story has been published, a revenue collector will knock on the entrepreneur’s door as if that success were a sin. The officer will come up with tax estimates that will take the entrepreneur four years back. It is not the government that is doing this, but just one person,” added the Deputy Premier.

Further, he said the officer would inflict panic intentionally for the two parties to sit down and negotiate, explaining that such a bunch of tax collectors were taking the country back.

“After all, there is no benefit of taking money from a poor person, who wakes up early in the morning, leaving his wife to sweat for his family. Okay, you do so, but, according to my belief, you’re unreasonably cursing your children,” he said.

“My call is that those to be publicised should feel pride in being role models. In future events, I would advise, successful entrepreneurs should be panelists so they can share the challenges they are going through,” he said.

Dr Biteko said the slogan, "upgrade, upskill and upsize MSMEs" should be viewed as a call to action.

"This is not merely a slogan but a directive to adopt modern technologies, refine strategies, ensure our businesses remain competitive, and boost the economy,” he said.

In developed countries, Dr Biteko said the sector contributes between 50 and 61 percent to the national economy.

He said that, on the contrary, developing countries see a contribution of just three percent of the national income from the said sector, despite 90 percent of all businesses being part of it.

MCL managing director Bakari Machumu said the MSMEs sector faces considerable challenges despite contributing a significant 95 percent to the country's economy.





"They include the issues of formalisation, access to capital, market opportunities, and acquiring the necessary skills to meet market demands.

“Sometimes, when entrepreneurs register success, they become overwhelmed to the extent of misusing the money," said Mr Machumu.