Bolt warns against offline trips during festive season

Dar es Salaam. Ride-hailing platform Bolt has warned its riders and drivers against engaging in offline trips during the festive season, as part of the company’s efforts to ensure the safety of all users.

Rides arranged outside the application bypass crucial in-app safety measures, such as trip tracking, identity verification, and emergency support systems.

This poses significant risks to both passengers and drivers, the company warned.

Bolt Tanzania general manager Dimmy Kanyankole stressed the importance of keeping all trips within the app to maximise safety.

“At Bolt, safety is our top priority. Offline trips undermine the safety features we have in place to protect our users, such as ride check, access to emergency response, and location sharing with loved ones while on a trip,” he said.

“We strongly advise both drivers and riders to use the Bolt app for all their trips to ensure their safety. By keeping rides within the app, users are guaranteed the protection that our platform provides,” he said.

Passengers are encouraged to report any suspicious or inappropriate behaviour through the app for prompt investigation.

Bolt said it remains committed to creating a safe, reliable and seamless mobility experience for all users in Tanzania.

The company reaffirmed its dedication to addressing safety concerns within the ride-hailing industry through ongoing investment in advanced safety features and public awareness campaigns.