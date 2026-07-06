British Mountaineer John Rees-Evans to attempt 16-hour Mount Kilimanjaro record

Moshi. British national John Rees-Evans is preparing to attempt a record-breaking ascent and descent of Mount Kilimanjaro within 16 hours on July 7, 2026.

Rees-Evans said his journey will begin in Mabungo village, where he will cycle to Marangu Mtoni before running up Mount Kilimanjaro via the Marangu route to the summit. After reaching the peak, he will descend through Maua village and return to Mabungo, where the attempt will conclude.

The attempt is believed to be the first ever to completely ascend and descend the world's largest freestanding mountain in a single day. The route covers 115 kilometres and gains 5,100 vertical metres — far exceeding most Kilimanjaro speed records, which cover around 42 kilometres and gain only about 4,000 metres.

Speaking to The Citizen on July 5, 2026, Rees-Evans noted that most previous record attempts have started at the Marangu or Umbwe gates, at elevations of around 1,600 to 1,900 metres above sea level. However, he said his research into the mountain's history and geography led him to conclude that Kilimanjaro truly begins at Mabungo, at just 777 metres above sea level — the mountain's true geographic base — which is why he has chosen it as his starting point. It is the only place on earth where a climber can gain 5,000 vertical metres from the start point.

A representative from Team Kilimanjaro, Joseph Nchereri, said all preparations for the attempt have been completed to ensure success.

He also praised the government for improving infrastructure within Kilimanjaro National Park, saying the upgrades have enhanced tourist safety and contributed to a steady rise in visitor numbers each year.

Local mountain guides have described the challenge as a major opportunity to promote Tanzania and Mount Kilimanjaro globally, while warning that completing an ascent and descent within a single day requires extensive preparation due to harsh weather conditions, steep gradients, and potential health risks.