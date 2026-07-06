99.9pc pass as Necta releases 2026 Form Six results, division one candidates rise

Dar es Salaam. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has released the 2026 Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE) results, with school candidates maintaining an exceptionally high pass rate of 99.92 percent, while more than half secured the top Division I grade.

The candidates included 126,556 school candidates and 7,091 private candidates.

According to Necta, 125,320 school candidates, equivalent to 99.02 percent of those registered, sat the examination. Female attendance stood at 99.12 percent, with 61,835 candidates sitting the examination, while 63,485 male candidates, or 98.93 percent, took part.

In comparison, 126,135 school candidates sat the examination in 2025, representing an attendance rate of 99.38 percent.

Among private candidates, 6,476 candidates (91.33 percent) sat the examination, while 615 candidates (8.67 percent) were absent. Last year, 6,761 private candidates, equivalent to 90.73 percent, took the examination.

Prof Mohamed noted that 125,056 school candidates passed, representing 99.92 percent of those with results, while only 97 candidates (0.08 percent) failed.

"In 2025, a total of 125,779 school candidates, equivalent to 99.95 percent, passed the examination. The pass rate for school candidates has therefore remained consistently high in 2026," he said.

The gender breakdown shows that 61,733 female candidates (99.94 percent) passed, compared with 63,323 male candidates (99.91 percent).

Performance among private candidates also improved. Necta said 6,112 private candidates, representing 94.5 percent, passed the examination, up from 6,127 candidates (90.7 percent) in 2025.

"The pass rate for private candidates has increased by 3.8 percentage points compared to 2025," Prof Mohamed noted.

The results also indicate that 124,603 candidates, equivalent to 99.56 percent, attained Divisions I to III, reflecting continued strong performance.

"Of these candidates, the majority attained the highest grades, with 67,696 candidates (54.09 percent) awarded Division I and 43,515 candidates (34.77 percent) obtaining Division II," said Prof Mohamed.

He noted that in 2025, 125,375 candidates (99.62 percent) attained Divisions I to III, with 48.57 percent earning Division I and 39.24 percent securing Division II.