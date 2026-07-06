National Examinations Council of Tanzania releases Form Six results for 2026

99.9pc pass as Necta releases 2026 Form Six results, division one candidates rise

The Executive Secretary of the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA), Professor Said Mohamed, speaks to journalists in Dar es Salaam today on the results of the 2026 Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE) and teacher education examinations conducted in May 2026. PHOTO|MICHAEL MATEMANGA.

By  Jacob Mosenda

Senior Journalist with The Citizen

Mwananchi Communications Limitted

Dar es Salaam. The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) has released the 2026 Advanced Certificate of Secondary Education Examination (ACSEE) results, with school candidates maintaining an exceptionally high pass rate of 99.92 percent, while more than half secured the top Division I grade.

Announcing the results in Dar es Salaam on Monday, July 6, Necta Executive Secretary, Prof Said Mohamed, said the examinations, conducted in May, attracted 133,647 registered candidates, comprising 65,217 females (48.8 percent) and 68,430 males (51.2 percent).

The candidates included 126,556 school candidates and 7,091 private candidates.

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According to Necta, 125,320 school candidates, equivalent to 99.02 percent of those registered, sat the examination. Female attendance stood at 99.12 percent, with 61,835 candidates sitting the examination, while 63,485 male candidates, or 98.93 percent, took part.

In comparison, 126,135 school candidates sat the examination in 2025, representing an attendance rate of 99.38 percent.

Among private candidates, 6,476 candidates (91.33 percent) sat the examination, while 615 candidates (8.67 percent) were absent. Last year, 6,761 private candidates, equivalent to 90.73 percent, took the examination.

Prof Mohamed noted that 125,056 school candidates passed, representing 99.92 percent of those with results, while only 97 candidates (0.08 percent) failed.

"In 2025, a total of 125,779 school candidates, equivalent to 99.95 percent, passed the examination. The pass rate for school candidates has therefore remained consistently high in 2026," he said.

The gender breakdown shows that 61,733 female candidates (99.94 percent) passed, compared with 63,323 male candidates (99.91 percent).

Performance among private candidates also improved. Necta said 6,112 private candidates, representing 94.5 percent, passed the examination, up from 6,127 candidates (90.7 percent) in 2025.

"The pass rate for private candidates has increased by 3.8 percentage points compared to 2025," Prof Mohamed noted.

The results also indicate that 124,603 candidates, equivalent to 99.56 percent, attained Divisions I to III, reflecting continued strong performance.

"Of these candidates, the majority attained the highest grades, with 67,696 candidates (54.09 percent) awarded Division I and 43,515 candidates (34.77 percent) obtaining Division II," said Prof Mohamed.

He noted that in 2025, 125,375 candidates (99.62 percent) attained Divisions I to III, with 48.57 percent earning Division I and 39.24 percent securing Division II.

"The quality of performance has therefore remained high in 2026," Prof Mohamed said.

The latest results suggest that Tanzania has sustained its strong performance in the Form Six examinations, with school candidates maintaining near-universal pass rates while the proportion of top-performing students achieving Division I has increased compared with last year.

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