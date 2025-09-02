BRT Phase Two launch pushed back yet again

Dar es Salaam. Despite repeated assurances, Phase Two of Dar es Salaam’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system has not commenced operations as scheduled on September 1, 2025, leaving commuters in Mbagala and neighboring areas frustrated once again.

The 20.3-kilometre corridor from the Central Business District (CBD) to Mbagala via Kilwa Road was set to open, but officials have confirmed yet another delay due to incomplete infrastructure and technical setbacks.

Broken promises

On August 20, the Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (DART) reaffirmed the official launch date. Dr Athumani Kihamia, the agency’s chief executive officer, insisted that services would begin “come what may.”

He stated that tax clearance for imported buses was in the final stages and that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling station, being constructed by Lake Energies, would be ready for inspection before the launch.

Dr Kihamia also mentioned that one million smart cards had been ordered and that electronic ticketing gates from the United Kingdom and China were expected to arrive by the end of August.

He emphasized, “Even if some equipment arrives late, services will commence as planned,” during a visit by the DART board of directors, led by its chairman, Dr Florence Turuka, to inspect the Kivukoni Terminal, Mbagala Depot, and the port.

Fresh setback

However, on September 1, 2025, Dr. Kihamia admitted that the launch had been postponed again, citing unfinished work at the CNG station and the delayed installation of smart gates.

“The bus operator, Mofat Company Limited, was ready to commence services on September 1, but we agreed to resolve all pending issues first. We cannot begin operations without the smart gates and the gas station still under construction,” he explained. He stated that Dart would provide a progress update within a week.

This delay has further prolonged the wait for thousands of commuters who have faced transportation challenges, despite the completion of the corridor’s construction in 2023.

New buses arrive

The government has sought to reassure residents by highlighting recent deliveries of additional buses. On August 26, DART received 52 new units at the Dar es Salaam Port, increasing the city’s BRT fleet to 151.

During the transfer of the buses to the Mbagala Rangi Tatu Depot, Dr. Kihamia described this development as “a crucial milestone in easing congestion and improving public transport.”

Phase Two will be operated by the local firm Mofat under a 12-year concession, with the company expected to supply a total of 255 buses, of which 151 are already in the country. Designed to accommodate up to 755 vehicles, this phase represents the most extensive stage yet in the planned six-phase BRT system.

Operator optimistic

Mofat’s managing director, Mr Muhammad Abdallah Kassim, commended the government’s support in expediting customs clearance.

“Without close cooperation, clearance would have taken much longer given the scale of this consignment,” he said. He assured that the company was ready to provide a modern commuter experience, noting that the buses are equipped with free onboard Wi-Fi, USB charging ports, and CCTV cameras.

“We have partnered with Yas to provide internet on all our buses, ensuring passengers can stay connected. Charging stations and safety cameras have also been installed,” he explained. He promised efficient service, with buses scheduled to arrive every three to five minutes once operations begin.

Commuters anxious

Residents in Mbagala expressed disappointment at the latest delay but remain hopeful that operations will start soon. Many view the corridor as a long-awaited lifeline that could significantly reduce commuting times and enhance daily life.

Each of the 18-meter-long articulated buses can carry up to 160 passengers, with projections indicating that between 325,000 and 400,000 commuters could be transported daily once all 255 buses are in operation.