Burial disrupted in Kilimanjaro as riders demand release of colleagues

Siha. Tension disrupted the burial of a young man in Siha District, Kilimanjaro Region, after a group of bodaboda riders allegedly blocked the proceedings and placed a coffin carrying the deceased on the District Commissioner's vehicle while demanding the release of colleagues arrested by police.

The incident involved Emmanuel Mwandry, a resident of Ngirinyi village in Nasai Ward, whose burial was interrupted after unrest broke out among mourners and bodaboda riders.

The riders were reportedly protesting the arrest of some of their colleagues earlier on June 16 while they were travelling in a convoy to the zonal referral hospital, KCMC, to collect Mwandry's body.

Mwandry died on June 12 in an incident at Uuwo area in Mwika, Moshi District. Reports indicate that he was allegedly struck during a police pursuit involving a vehicle suspected of carrying miraa.

According to the reports, the deceased was allegedly being pursued by a police vehicle believed to have originated from Rombo District when the incident occurred, resulting in his death.

After his body was collected from KCMC and transported to Siha for burial, fresh tension reportedly emerged following the arrest of several youths at the hospital during disturbances that accompanied the body collection process.

Witnesses said the riders later insisted that Mwandry would not be buried until those arrested in Moshi were released.

Siha District Commissioner Dr Christopher Timbuka, who was at the scene, reportedly attempted to calm the situation. However, the youths allegedly refused to remove the coffin from the District Commissioner's vehicle, maintaining their demand that their colleagues be released and brought to the burial site.

Efforts to reach Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa and Dr Timbuka for comment were unsuccessful, as their phones went unanswered.

One mourner, who requested anonymity, said by around 7pm burial arrangements had still not resumed because of the unrest.

"We are still here and we have been unable to proceed with the burial because of the disturbances that began this morning," the mourner said.