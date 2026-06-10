Call: Invest in research to boost mining sector competitiveness

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s ambition to become a significant player in the global minerals value chain will depend on stronger investment in research, exploration and innovation, experts said yesterday during the opening of the 11th University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Research and Innovation Week.

The conference, held under the theme Harnessing Tanzania’s Mineral Wealth for Renewable Energy, Digital Transformation and Societal Security, brought together policymakers, researchers, engineers and industry players to discuss how the country can convert its mineral resources into long-term economic gains.

Opening the event, Minister for Minerals Anthony Mavunde said scientific research and exploration remain central to unlocking the sector’s potential.

“We cannot make significant progress without thorough scientific research. We must know exactly what we have. The wealth we speak about must be scientifically proven,” he said.

He said the government plans to increase detailed mineral exploration coverage from the current 16.2 percent of the country to 50 percent by 2030 under the sector’s Vision 2030 strategy, Madini ni Maisha na Utajiri.

Mr Mavunde said geological mapping now stands at 97 percent completion, while geochemical surveys have reached full coverage. However, he said detailed exploration identifying mineral anomalies and deposits remains limited.

Despite the low level of exploration, he said mining has become one of Tanzania’s key economic sectors, contributing about 56 percent of foreign exchange earnings two years ago, alongside significant tax and market revenues.

“The question is simple: if we have achieved these results with only 16 percent explored, what can happen when we reach 50 percent?” he said.

The government plans to expand exploration through partnerships with international investors and governments, including Spain and China, as well as private sector firms.

Institution of Engineers Tanzania president Asa Mwaipopo said global demand for critical minerals such as graphite, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements is rising due to the shift towards renewable energy, electric vehicles and digital technologies.

He said Tanzania holds commercially significant deposits, including graphite in Mahenge, nickel and cobalt in Kabanga, and rare earth elements in Mbeya and Morogoro.

However, he said Tanzania’s position in global reserves remains limited compared to major producers such as China and Indonesia.

“These minerals place Tanzania within the global energy transition, but our geological understanding is still developing,” he said.

Mr Mwaipopo warned that focusing only on extraction would limit long-term benefits. He called for investment in processing, refining and research capacity to increase value addition.

He proposed stronger regional cooperation within SADC, public-private partnerships, and the establishment of specialised research centres.

University of Dar es Salaam Vice Chancellor Prof William Anangisye said universities must contribute to national development through applied research and innovation.

“The future of Tanzania’s mineral sector will depend on evidence-based decisions and home-grown innovations,” he said.

Mining analyst Jenipha Tweve said improved geological data would strengthen investor confidence by reducing exploration risks.

Geologist Moses Babu said detailed exploration is necessary to identify new deposits of strategic minerals.

“Critical minerals are becoming the oil of the future. Countries that invest early in science and processing will gain an advantage,” he said.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the mining sector contributed 10.1 percent to GDP in 2024, surpassing the national target of 10 percent ahead of schedule.

Government revenues from mining have also increased from Sh161 billion in 2015/16 to more than Sh1.7 trillion in 2024/25, according to official data.

The Bank of Tanzania has also accumulated 28 tonnes of gold over 18 months under its domestic gold purchase programme.