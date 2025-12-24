Cardinal Pengo to seek treatment in India amid health concerns

Dar es Salaam. The Archbishop of Dar es Salaam, Cardinal-designate Thaddeus Ruwa’ichi, has announced that Cardinal Polycarp Pengo is facing health challenges and will travel abroad for specialised medical treatment.

In a pastoral circular dated December 24, 2025, Archbishop Ruwa’ichi said the retired Archbishop of Dar es Salaam had already received medical care locally, but doctors recommended further treatment abroad.

“Efforts have been made to provide him with medical care locally. However, it has been deemed necessary for him to travel abroad for more specialised treatment,” Archbishop Ruwa’ichi said in a statement addressed to priests, religious, and the lay faithful of the Archdiocese.

He added that arrangements had been finalised for Cardinal Pengo to receive treatment in India and that he was expected to depart in the coming days.

Archbishop Ruwa’ichi called on Catholics and people of goodwill to support the cardinal with prayers and goodwill during his treatment.

“I invite you all to join together in accompanying him with prayers and good wishes,” he said.

Cardinal Pengo, who served as Archbishop of Dar es Salaam from February 12, 1992, until his retirement on August 15, 2019, is one of Tanzania’s most senior Catholic clerics and has played a prominent role in church leadership at both national and continental levels.

In his message, Archbishop Ruwa’ichi also extended Christmas and New Year greetings to the faithful, wishing them “a blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year 2026”.