Catholic priest missing for six months as church appeals for information

Geita . A Catholic priest has been missing for six months after disappearing from Makoko Centre in the Catholic Diocese of Musoma, prompting the church to issue a public appeal for information.

Fr Peter Rwezahura of the Claretians Missionaries was last seen in mid-2025, and efforts to trace him, including through the police, have so far failed.

In a statement issued on February 5, 2026, from the congregation’s headquarters in Nairobi, Regional Superior Fr Joy Mampilikunnel said the priest’s prolonged disappearance had forced the church to seek help from the public.

Michungwani Parish priest Abel Mwarabu confirmed the disappearance, saying concerns were raised after Fr Rwezahura failed to report to his workstation and could not be reached by phone.

He urged anyone with information to notify the authorities or congregation leaders.

Mara Regional Police Commander Pius Lutumo confirmed receiving the missing person report, noting that Fr Rwezahura had been serving as headmaster of St Bakhita Primary School before being transferred to the congregation’s headquarters in Nairobi shortly before his disappearance.

Commander Lutumo said preliminary investigations indicate the priest travelled to his home in Bukoba to prepare for the transfer but never returned to pack his belongings or complete the move, prompting colleagues to alert police after his extended absence.

He added that early inquiries at the school uncovered reports of mismanagement of resources, equipment and funds, which led the congregation to reassign him to the headquarters.

“After the disappearance was reported, police established that he was later seen in Dar es Salaam before communication ceased. He told colleagues that his phone was being tracked,” said Commander Lutumo.