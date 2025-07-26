CCM amends constitution as democratic reforms attract record number of aspirants

Dar es Salaam. The CCM National Chairperson, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has announced that the ruling party will amend its constitution to accommodate a surge in leadership aspirants, following reforms aimed at expanding democratic participation within the party.

She announced the decision on Saturday, July 26, 2025, during a Special National Conference held virtually, noting that executed reforms within CCM had significantly increased interest among members contesting leadership positions at various levels, including national, constituency, and ward levels.

“The decision to broaden democracy in our internal election processes has attracted many more party members to seek leadership roles. In some constituencies, we are now seeing 39 or 40 aspirants vying for a single position,” she said.

Previously, CCM’s constitution allowed the Central Committee to forward only three names from the list of aspirants for further consideration.

But with the sharp rise in interest, Ms Hassan said the current limit had become inadequate.

“Selecting only three out of so many qualified candidates is no longer practical. However, our hands are tied by the constitution; we cannot increase the number of shortlisted candidates without first securing permission,” she said.

“That’s why we have resolved to seek approval for constitutional amendments that will allow us to increase the number to four or five, depending on the need,” added President Hassan.

The proposed amendment is expected to enhance inclusivity and ensure broader representation within the ruling party’s leadership pipeline.

It also signals a shift towards greater internal competitiveness as CCM prepares for the 2025 General Election.

The party’s internal nomination processes are closely watched, as they often determine future national and local leaders in a country where CCM has remained the dominant political force since the reintroduction of multi-party democracy in the early 1990s.

President Hassan emphasised that the party’s ongoing reforms are rooted in its historical mission of promoting unity, justice, and development.

“We are undertaking these changes not because we are being pushed, but because it is the right thing to do for the future of our party and our nation,” she said.

She also used the occasion to reaffirm CCM’s commitment to internal democracy, urging members to uphold party discipline and avoid divisive politics during the nomination processes.

“Let us remain united and conduct ourselves with dignity. Our strength lies in our ability to conduct internal affairs in a transparent, inclusive, and orderly manner,” she said.

She further reiterated the importance of maintaining high ethical standards among party aspirants and cautioned against the use of money or influence to secure leadership positions.

“Leadership should not be bought. It must be earned through commitment, discipline, and service to the people,” she stressed.

The proposed constitutional changes will be subject to formal ratification by the party’s national organs before taking effect.