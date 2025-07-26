INEC Blows Whistle: Tanzania’s Election Day set for October 29

Dar es Salaam. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared Wednesday, October 29, 2025, as General Election Day, when eligible voters will elect the President, Members of Parliament, and Councillors.

The commission announced the date during a meeting with election stakeholders on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at INEC headquarters in Dodoma, Tanzania’s administrative capital.

The meeting, presided over by INEC Chairperson and Court of Appeal Judge Jacobs Mwambegele, and attended by various leaders of political parties, formally launched the 2025 General Election calendar.

Unveiling the calendar, Judge Mwambegele said nomination forms for Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates will be available from August 9 to August 27.

He added that nomination forms for Parliamentary and Councillor candidates will be issued from August 14 to August 27.

The nomination day for all candidates, including those contesting the Presidency, Parliament, and Local Councils, is set for August 27.

“Campaigns for the Union elections on Mainland Tanzania will run from August 28 to October 28, while in Zanzibar, campaigns will take place from August 28 to October 27, ahead of the early voting exercise,” said Judge Mwambegele.

He confirmed that on October 29, all Tanzanians will cast their ballots for leaders at all three levels.

He urged all electoral stakeholders to actively participate and strictly adhere to the laws, regulations, procedures, and guidelines issued by the commission.

Judge Mwambegele disclosed that 37.65 million Tanzanians have registered to vote in the October election, with 36.65 million from Mainland Tanzania and 1,004,627 from Zanzibar.

“This marks a 26.55 percent increase from the 29.75 million registered in the 2020 General Election,” he said.

Breaking down the figures by gender, he said 18.94 million registered voters are women (50.31 percent), while 18.71 million are men (49.69 percent), and that registered persons with disabilities number 49,174.

He noted that the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) has registered 725,876 voters, while INEC registered an additional 278,751, who did not meet ZEC’s eligibility criteria.

Judge Mwambegele also announced that 99,911 polling stations will be established across the country, 97,349 on the mainland and 2,562 in Zanzibar.

“This represents a 22.49 percent increase from the 81,567 polling stations used in the 2020 General Election,” he said.